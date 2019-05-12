Minecraft Gets a Special Map for its 10th Anniversary

Celebrations for Minecraft’s 10th anniversary have begun, and part of those include a new map that’s filled with all sorts of Easter eggs and puzzles ready to be solved. The map that’s free for all players on the Java and Bedrock editions is free to download and takes a look back at the past 10 years of Minecraft history and secrets to be uncovered.

Mojang partnered with Blockworks, a Minecraft group responsible for crating all sorts of different experiences, to release the new anniversary map that’s now available to download. You can get the map for Java versions of Minecraft by heading here where you’ll also find more information on the new playground and some of what it contains.

“Gifts like this free map from Blockworks which you can download today on Java and Bedrock,” Mojang said about the new Minecraft map. “Explore a larger than life Minecraft theme park – wander the Mob Garden, witness glorious Redstone Contraptions, and much more. Keep an eye out for hidden Easter eggs and secrets.”

Take a walk down memory lane and celebrate 10 years of Minecraft with @BlockWorksYT’s amazing Minecraft theme park map – featuring a mob garden, clever redstone contraptions, hidden easter eggs and much more! Available on both Java and Bedrock. ↣ https://t.co/wMDTFYI9X5 ↢ pic.twitter.com/QnncYhPyCP — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 10, 2019

The map is free for all players, but it’s only part of the 10-year celebration that’s going on now in the world of Minecraft. There’s also a sale going on that encompasses all different areas of the game with both in-game items and real-life collectibles on sale.

Some big announcements are also on the way, according to the Minecraft page that’s been set up to catalog the events of the celebration, but what those might be remains to be seen until they’re revealed on May 17th.

“What could they be? Huggable Creepers? A new type of coarse dirt block? Even better,” Mojang said, teasing the upcoming announcements. “Come back to this page on May 17, 2019 for some big news we can’t wait to share with you!”

While the celebrations are currently underway, Minecraft’s creator won’t be a part of the event after Microsoft distanced itself even further from the creator.

