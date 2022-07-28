"Save Minecraft" Trends on Twitter as Fans Protest Controversial Update
"Save Minecraft" is trending on Twitter following a controversial update and fan protest of this controversial update. The update in question is Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.1, though fans are referring to it as "Update 1.19.84," referencing the George Orwell novel 1984, which is a cautionary tale about "totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation." Before this update, it was up to server owners to moderate their own servers. With this update, there is now a chat reporting system. As Stuart Duncan has pointed out over on Twitter, the implementation of this feature may be the result of numerous incidents of verbal harassment, hate, sexual misconduct, and grooming. Meanwhile, it's also possible expanding legislation may have also prompted the change. Whatever the case, while some fans are happy to see the safety feature added, others are vehemently against it, which is why "Save Minecraft" is growing over on Twitter.
The primary concern raised by those participating in the trend is that the system can and will be exploited, though it remains to be seen how true this will be. As for Mojang and Microsoft, neither have commented on the backlash via official accounts. However, over on Reddit, a community manager at the former has confirmed the update will not be reverted. The comment has nearly 2,000 votes down.
The Coders Are Coming
prevnext
Whelp. 1.19.1 is out. Minecraft Chat Reporting is now a thing.
If Mojang thinks that every skilled coder who is against this system won't try and embarrass them by breaking this system, I would bet against Mojang.
Not a threat btw. Just calling it like it is.#SaveMinecraft— AntVenom (@AntVenom) July 27, 2022
Dumbest Update Ever
prevnext
1.19.1 is quite literally the dumbest update ever. Nobody wanted your family friendly intentions Microsoft. If you really want this update, make the bans for chat only. Going so far as a multiplayer and realm ban is so stupid. #saveminecraft— The "Dentro Enthusiast" (@Dentrokampa_) July 28, 2022
Don't Tread on Me
prevnext
I've played #Minecraft since 2011 and 1.19.84 is one of the most absurd, invasive, and unnecessary updates I have ever witnessed. I implore everyone to fight these changes with mods, feedback, and abuse of the system if needed. #saveminecraft pic.twitter.com/AUsszUIA9w— Tesla-7 (@Tesla7Lore) July 27, 2022
Extremely Depressing
prevnext
Seeing a game I grew up with and loved starting its downfall is extremely depressing, this isn't the Minecraft I grew up playing and it shouldn't be the Minecraft kids today are growing up with. #saveminecraft pic.twitter.com/HWj7TYQs1i— Pain-Yatta (@ImAPainYatta) July 18, 2022
Censorship Has No Place in Gaming
prevnext
Censorship has no place in gaming. I hope that Microsoft takes at least some form of accountability and reverses some steps. #saveminecraft https://t.co/rEaRR42xkF— Grassinio (@GreatGrassinio) July 16, 2022
Minecraft is on its Last Legs
prevnext
Minecraft is on its last legs, if we don't do anything the Minecraft we know and love will be gone, so don't just spectate and spread the message #saveminecraft pic.twitter.com/tnjFGBKvo1— Glitchless (@GlitchlessYTube) July 28, 2022
Old Minecraft Please
prevnext
i dont care if the meme is horribly cropped, i just want minecraft to stay the same.#saveminecraft pic.twitter.com/DCVC1F1Khf— pravall (@pravallofficial) July 26, 2022
Revert
prevnext
Seriously @Minecraft @Microsoft @Mojang or whoever is in charge of this, just remove the chat report system completely, servers should be in charge of moderation like they have always been.#saveminecraft pic.twitter.com/hdVYaRIJ1j— Ryleeeee (@Ryleeeeeuwu) July 19, 2022
Stop Ruining the Game We Love
prevnext
HMMM, an analogy to the Chat Reporting feature that puts it in a negative light? And published by Mojang? Sounds like even the Mojang is against this stupid chat report feature that Microsoft is demanding. @Microsoft stop ruining a game we love. #saveminecraft pic.twitter.com/AA0OEHXC6R— OneBiteAidan (@AidanBite) July 22, 2022