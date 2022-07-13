Minecraft Update Adds New Mob Features, Patch Notes Revealed

The Bedrock version of Minecraft – so the one that all console and mobile players and some PC players have – got a new update this week that added a couple of new features related to one mob in particular: The Allay. Aside from that mob, a couple of other changes were released, too, along with a multitude of bugfixes for a range of issues players may have been experiencing in the Bedrock version of the game.

The Allay, for those who've been on break from Minecraft or those who don't encounter the mob much, is the creature added to the game as part of the last community vote where Minecraft players chose one of three mobs to welcome to the game. It's a peaceful mob with a penchant for Jukeboxes and can be helpful when collecting materials, too.

With that background in mind, you can see the new effects and features pertaining to the Allay below along with the other changes included in the patch notes. For the more extensive set of bugfixes and technical changes made, you can refer to the full notes found here.

New Features

Allay Duplication

When an Allay hears a Jukebox playing, it will do a dance animation

If the Jukebox stops playing, or if the Allay gets too far away from the Jukebox, it will stop dancing

If the Allay is given an Amethyst Shard while dancing, it will play a small amethyst sound, make a heart, and duplicate into another Allay

After duplication, both Allays will have a 5-minute cooldown before being able to duplicate again

Changes