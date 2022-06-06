Minecraft Java and Bedrock Combine, Will Not Be Sold Separately

✖

Minecraft developer Mojang has announced that the two editions of the PC version of the extremely popular video game, Java and Bedrock, will no longer be available separately and instead be sold together as part of a single purchase. The two different editions basically boil down to Bedrock using the Bedrock Engine and a rewrite of Minecraft's code, what's now considered the standard Minecraft, while Java is using updated code developed in Java. Previously, the two had been sold separately. As of tomorrow, June 7th, that is no longer the case.

Titled Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition for PC, the newly merged version "will become the standard and only offering of vanilla Minecraft on Windows PC," according to Mojang's announcement. While the purchase will be singular, it will feature the ability to launch whichever version -- Bedrock or Java -- that players want to give a go on PC. Helpfully, players that own one or the other will get the version they do not currently own for free in the Minecraft Launcher when this all goes live. While no steps need to be done to claim this free version, it might take a few days to show up for eligible folks.

Additionally, the developer has been clear that despite the merging into a singular purchase, the two editions will continue to remain separate functionally. "To be clear, Java and Bedrock will remain separate games with their own distinctive features," the official blog post announcing the merge reads in part. "The only difference is that now you get both by default when buying Minecraft for your Windows PC, and access them both from the same launcher."

As noted above, the new Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition for PC is set to come into existence tomorrow, June 7th. As for Minecraft itself, the popular video game is essentially available on every major platform possible. If you have a video game console, PC, or even a phone, you should have access to playing Minecraft in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game from developer Mojang Studios right here.

[H/T PC Gamer]