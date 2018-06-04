Minecraft’s Update Aquatic Pre-Release Available for Java Edition

The pre-release of Update Aquatic is now available for the Java Edition of Minecraft with 1.13-PRE1 being released today.

Java Edition players have been waiting for the latest Minecraft update for some time now, and now that it’s here, it’s bringing quite a few noticeable changes with it. First and foremost, Java Edition players will notice that the update introduces a new title screen that’s modeled after Update Aquatic. Featuring the same options that you’re used to seeing, the new title screen that’s seen below has a blue ocean background that shows some of what’s waiting for players in Update Aquatic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I love the new 1.13 title screen! pic.twitter.com/VRhPxxxGev — Andrew (@ibxtoycat) June 4, 2018

There’s also new music that’s included in the update, music that can be heard when you’re underwater. Minecraft players on Reddit found out that you can play one of the three new music piece by entering a command that’s seen here.

Amid all these changes, one of the issues that players did take with the pre-release is the new bark textures. These new textures let players build some interesting floors or other creations, but they change the existing wood blocks in ways that many players aren’t thrilled with.

“Mojang, the new bark block textures are a massive mistake,” Redditor Muriako commented. “They could be good for really niche building situations, but they are also kind of ruining the main reason people wanted those bark blocks in the first place.

The full notes for everything that’s included in the 1.13 pre-release can be found below, and if you’re unsure of how to download the pre-release or just need a refresher, you can check out the instructions on Minecraft’s site.

CHANGES IN 1.13-PRE1

New Update Aquatic title screen

Three brand new pieces of music by C418

You can now tab-complete in command blocks again

Fixed bugs!

FIXED BUGS IN 1.13-PRE1