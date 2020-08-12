Minecraft Update Adds Tough New Mob

✖

Minecraft players have a new mob to busy themselves with now that the Piglin Brute has been added to the game. This pig-like enemy has come to the game’s Java Edition and will get its wider release later when the 1.16.2 update is ready to release for the Bedrock versions of the game. Patch notes released alongside the update introduced players to the Piglin Brute, and a brief teaser video shared by Mojang showed what the creatures would look like when they’re in motion.

Those who’ve been keeping up with the snapshots of the game to show what’s coming in the future will have already been somewhat familiar with the Piglin Brutes that are now in Minecraft. They’re like their Piglin brethren except they’re stronger than the normal mobs you’d come across and don’t put up with much from players. If they see you, they’re going to attack, and they can’t be deceived like the other Piglin mobs can be, so you’ll have to fight back.

They don’t have any armor on which will at least make them a bit easier to take on than if they did, but the aggressive mobs are armed with golden axes to fight with.

They’re tough, they can’t be tricked like their foolish cousins, and they definitely do not barter! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Piglin Brute: the golden axe-wielding mob who’s already decided you’re a thief! pic.twitter.com/vMZyOusK0X — Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 11, 2020

Alongside the release of the Piglin Brutes, some other changes were made to Piglins overall in Minecraft’s latest update. All of those relevant changes can be found below courtesy of the patch notes for the update.

Piglins

Added Piglin Brutes!

Piglins now become angry with players who open or destroy a Chest Minecart

Tweaked bartering loot

Piglin Brute

Piglin Brutes are stronger versions of Piglins that live in bastions and protect the treasures there

Unlike the their cowardly and greedy counterparts, the Piglin Brutes cannot be distracted by gold and aren’t afraid of anything

Piglin Brutes attack players on sight, no matter how they are dressed

Piglin Brutes wield axes and don’t need any armor, because they’re just that tough

For those who’ve been away from Minecraft for a while, the Piglins are one type of mob that was added with the release of the Nether Update. That update included a bunch of different features and mobs as players stepped into the Nether to explore one of Minecraft’s more fabled biomes.

The update with the Piglin Brutes is now available on the game’s Java Edition with the content coming to Bedrock versions soon.

