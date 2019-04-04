‘Minecraft’ Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

One of the most popular games of all-time, Minecraft, is now available to play on Xbox Game Pass, which is great news for Xbox One gamers who have never tried out the gaming classic. As you may know, back in March and during an episode of Inside Xbox, Microsoft announced that the sandbox game would be coming to Xbox’s subscription service in April. And now here we are: in addition to a large swath of other titles, Xbox Game Pass users can now download Minecraft.

“Are you already an Xbox Game Pass member, but new to Minecraft,” reads an announcement on the game’s website “In that case, welcome to our global community and fun crafting game! There’s always something new to discover, whether it’s our recent Update Aquatic that filled Minecraft’s seas with new life, or the upcoming Village and Pillage update that’s going to be Minecraft’s biggest expansion yet!”

As you may know, Minecraft isn’t the first game to be added to Xbox Game Pass this month: Marvel vs Capcom Infinite was also added this month on the first. However, unlike Capcom’s fighting game, Minecraft has cross-play support, meaning even if you’re on Xbox One you can play with players on other systems, except the PlayStation 4.

Is doing a legitimate announcement on April Fool’s Day considered a prank? pic.twitter.com/oGRpNZnfcD — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, last month added a few new notable titles, such as Fallout 4 and Just Cause 4, the latter which only released a couple of months ago. And of course last month also saw a few games leave as well, but unlike the additions, there was nothing really of note that departed the service. As for this month, there’s likely even more games coming, and of course, more games leaving. However, at the moment, Microsoft hasn’t divulged any further details on either.

