MLB The Show 24 Update #5 Released With Patch Notes

Update #5 for MLB The Show 24 has today gone live across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Since launching roughly one month ago, developer San Diego Studio has continued to push out new patches for MLB The Show 24 on a routine basis to resolve various bugs and make minor balance changes. Now, this trend has continued once again today, although the latest patch that has been let loose is definitely one of the smallest so far.

Available to download right now, Update #5 for MLB The Show 24 is primarily aimed at fixing a couple of key problems that have recently arisen. Rather than being tied to any specific game mode, these annoyances are instead tied to certain activities that include Showdown and Challenge of the Week. Along with fixing some nondescript bugs, San Diego Studio has also made some visual adjustments to Road to the Show and Storylines which will alter the presentation tied to each.

You can view the full patch notes for update #5 in MLB The Show 24 right here:

MISCELLANEOUS

Added missing UI elements to the Showdown defeat screen.

Various minor bug fixes in the Challenge of the Week mode.

Various presentation tweaks and adjustments made to Road to the Show and Storylines.

Postseason patches will now display on hats when a team is in the playoffs in Franchise mode.

DEVELOPER NOTES

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes in this update.



At this point in time, MLB The Show 24 is still in the midst of its first season of content. To that end, a rather substantial wave of new programs and experiences were added to the game this past week, particularly for Diamond Dynasty players. Not only did San Diego Studio add a pair of new Conquest maps to complete, but the Chapter 2 Team Affinity program was finally released, which added an array of new Diamond tier players to grind and unlock. Over the course of the next month and a half, more content of this type will continue to be added to MLB The Show 24 before the arrival of Season 2 in early June.