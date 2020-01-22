First MLB The Show 20 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

MLB The Show 20’s first gameplay trailer released this week just under two months before the game’s release. New screenshots were shared alongside the trailer along with a schedule that shows when the developers will hold several livestreams leading up to the game’s launch in March. There are said to be all sorts of teasers and other things hidden within the different scenes throughout the trailer, but if you don’t catch them all, Sony said it’ll be walking players through them later.

The new trailer can be seen below to show what the game will look like and to reveal some of the new features players can expect from MLB The Show 20. Those who played the past games in the franchise will already notice some gameplay changes along with the mentioning of a new game mode called “Showdown.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That game mode and other features will be explained during the developer’s different livestreams that’ll happen in the coming weeks.

Nine different streams have been planned that’ll be spread throughout different platforms, according to the schedule which was shared. The first of those will happen on January 29th when we’ll get the “MLB The Show Gameplay Trailer Rewind.” That’s presumably where we’ll see all the teasers highlighted with future streams going into more depth on things like Showdown and other features.

The schedule for the upcoming MLB The Show 20 livestreams can be seen below. You’ll notice that the streams go on until March 11th which is just two days before the game releases in early access for anyone who pre-order the premium editions.

“These streams are always a great opportunity for us to show our fans what we’ve been working on that makes this year’s game better than its predecessor,” MLB The Show 20 game designer and community manager Ramone Russell said in a PlayStation Blog article. “For MLB The Show 20, we plan on hosting eight pre-launch streams. For those watching on Twitch we’ll have Twitch Drops active again, so be sure to link your account through TheShowNation.com under My Account. Come join us for deep dives on Gameplay improvements, Road To The Show, March To October 2.0 and our new game mode, ‘Showdown.’”

MLB The Show 20 releases for the PlayStation 4 on March 17th and will be available on March 11th for anyone who pre-orders the game’s collector’s editions. MLB and Sony announced late last year that MLB The Show games will eventually come to other platforms “as early as 2021.”