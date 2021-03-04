MLB The Show 21 Adds New Highly-Requested Feature

✖

MLB The Show 21 is bringing with it a ton of changes this year. Not only is the game coming to the Xbox platform for the first time ever, but crossplay and cross-progression across all iterations of the game will also be incoming as well. That being said, the new features don’t end there, with the update having now been unveiled.

Detailed in a new video, MLB The Show 21 will finally add a Stadium Creator feature to this year’s entry in the long-running series. This element does exactly what it sounds like and will allow players to customize every aspect of their own ballparks. Not only does this include the general aesthetic of each park, but it also allows you to decide how far you want your fences to be and how high the walls might be in the outfield.

Coach and @Tatis_Jr. want to help you build the next great ballpark in MLB The Show 21's all-new Stadium Creator.

Pre-order now: https://t.co/trWe8rfVEN#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/iGHmebGUmu — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 4, 2021

As a whole, the ability to create your own baseball stadium is something that many MLB The Show fans have been asking for in the series for quite some time. That being said, it’s going to be fascinating to see how this works in-game. What I mean specifically by that comes in regard to the franchise’s multiplayer component.

Assumedly, players will be able to use the parks that they might create in online matches against other players, which could lead to games getting pretty crazy. Depending on what the dimensions of any given park might be, it could make things like home runs occur even more frequently, or perhaps not at all. It remains to be seen how these player-created stadiums might work in multiplayer modes, but it's quite interesting to think about.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer to see how this new feature will work out. MLB The Show 21 is slated to release next month on April 20, 2021. It will be released across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms. In addition, those who pre-order the game will be able to gain access four days early on April 16.

Are you looking forward to testing out this Stadium Creator in MLB The Show 21 for yourself? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.