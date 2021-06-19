MLB The Show 21 Update Makes Over 20 Changes and Improvements

✖

A new MLB The Show 21 update has been released by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Santa Monica alongside official patch notes revealing and detailing everything the latter has done to the game via the new update. And the new update -- Game Update 9 -- does quite a bit to the game, though none of it's very substantial.

Unfortunately, the new update doesn't come with any new content, but it does come with nearly 30 fixes and improvements to the game, including for online play, Franchise, Road to the Show, and more.

Below, you can check out the update's complete patch notes, courtesy of Sony Santa Monica:

GENERAL

All versions of Legends Ivan Rodriguez, Johnny Bench, and Gary Carter will now have the Pop Time quirk. NOTE: The quirk will show in the player item tab after the content deployment on 6/22/21 (around noon PT)

ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD

Fixed a crash that could occur if a player had card open on screen when the other player quits

Fixed an issue where home run replays would not play if the opponent is pressing X (PlayStation) / A (Xbox)

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when exiting Showdown from the program menu

Fixed an issue that could trap players in a pause menu following a pitcher injury

Changed the Friendly Quit accept button from Square (PlayStation) / X (Xbox) to X (PlayStation) / A (Xbox)

Fixed an issue where a runner would get a free base when stealing, if the batter was hit with the pitch during a late bunt attempt

Fixed a bug that would cause players to “freeze” when a user would intentionally walk several batters and step off and throw to home

There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update.

STADIUMS

Plate Appearances will now populate on the jumbotrons in American Family Field and Busch Stadium

Fixed an issue where the ball could slip through the wall in Angel Stadium

Fixed a collision issue around the left field foul pole in American Family Field that would sometimes cause a foul ball being “warped” back into the stadium

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Various fixes and adjustments made to cameras and presentations in the locker rooms

Stats accrued by simming will no longer count towards program progression

Notable stats will now appear on Jumbotrons

Players are now eligible for rewards if they are on the Injured List at the end of the season

FRANCHISE

Fixed an issue that would cause the default stadium image to show in the Stadium Assignment menu

Fixed an issue where the “Make Trade” option was not displaying for some trade-eligible players in the Player Search screen

The first game in the second half of the AA season was being erroneously called “Opening Day”

UI

The post-game mission list is now scrollable showing all missions that have progressed, and will no longer show missions for programs already completed

The bottom ticker will no longer appear inside any of the quick menus in game

The pause menu will no longer pop up during post game highlight reel

Other various UI tweaks and fixes

MISCELLANEOUS

Various miscellaneous crash fixes

Various updates to Play by Play commentary

MLB The Show 21 is available via the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. For more coverage on the game, click here.