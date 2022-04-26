MLB The Show 22 Game Update #4 Live With Patch Notes

✖

A new MLB The Show 22 update is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes. With the game's fourth update, Sony San Diego has largely just made improvements and fixes to the game. In addition to the host of fixes and improvements though, the California-based developer has also removed some content from the game. More specifically, the update has gone ahead and removed check swings from the game when played on Beginner in order "to simplify the experience for new players."

While we know everything the update does, what we don't know are the various file sizes for the update. It's safe to assume to the file size will vary platform to platform and that it will be on the smaller side given then length and content of the patch notes, but these two assumptions are the only insight we can offer at the moment.

GENERAL GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause players to T-pose after a swinging strikeout.

Fixed an issue that would cause the shortstop to throw without urgency in some situations.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the first baseman from catching a specific pop up around the pitcher's mound.

Removed check swings from Beginner difficulty to simplify the experience for new players.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the first baseman from moving after a specific catch animation.

CO-OP

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a network error to occur when a user disconnected their controller.

Fixed a bug that would occasionally cause users to see different screens before the game.

FRANCHISE

Logic improvements made to the CPU roster to promote highly rated players with MLB experience who should be on the 40-man roster.

CUSTOM LEAGUES

Fixed an issue that would cause incorrect difficulty settings in game.

STADIUM CREATOR

Fixed an issue that would prevent some wall props from being selected.

Fixed the Batter's Eye wheel button, and other other buttons that weren't matching up with their intended selections.

Fixed an issue that would cause a soft lock when attempting to enter a stadium after receiving a Download Failed message.

Fixed a bug that would cause the grass to appear white in created stadiums.

Various prop improvements.

MISCELLANEOUS

Introduction of the Nike City Connect Kansas City Royals uniform.

Various equipment updates and additions.

MLB The Show 22 is available via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. On Xbox consoles specifically, it can be played without purchase via Xbox Game Pass.