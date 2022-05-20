MLB The Show 22 Update Comes With Some Much-Needed Gameplay Changes

✖

The sixth post-launch MLB The Show 22 update is live alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything that Sony San Diego has done to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass game. Unfortunately, the update doesn't have any new content, but it does come with a few notable changes. For example, with the updates hitters will have less foul ball coverage, which means more swing and misses going forward. Meanwhile, base runners will now advance one base when the ball is clearly not going to be caught by anyone.

While we know everything that the update does, we don't have any information about the various file size for the update, which means we can't offer any insight into how long downloading the update will take.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself, in their entirety, courtesy of Sony San Diego:

GENERAL GAMEPLAY

Hitters will have slightly less foul ball coverage, resulting in more swing and misses.

Fixed a freeze that could occur on foul tips that bounced near the catcher.

Users are now limited to pressing R2 to view pitch types once per pitch, for up to three seconds.

Wind has been turned off in Online Rated games.

Fixed an issue that would cause the "Can't Pitch" icon to become stuck on screen.

On balls hit in the air where runners stop to see if it is landing or getting caught, instead of going back to the previous base, runners will advance ONE base when the ball is clearly not going to be caught by the outfielder.

Adjustments made to gesture timing for splitters and sinkers when using Pinpoint pitching. Splitters now have a more lenient criteria for perfect pitches, while sinkers now have a less lenient criteria for perfect pitches.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed an issue which allowed a pitcher to get into a position player slot in the lineup.

MINI SEASONS

Fixed a bug that would cause the away team to always wear home uniforms.

CO-OP

Improvements made to game stability.

Fixed an issue that would cause the substitution prompt to display for the incorrect user.

BALLPLAYER

If a user changes from a two-way to a one-way player the correct archetype will now be available in the loadout screen. Any missing archetypes prior to this update should now display correctly.

FRANCHISE AND MARCH TO OCTOBER