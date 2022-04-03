MLB The Show 22 Releases First Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

MLB The Show 22 has received its first post-launch update. Although the latest entry in Sony’s annual baseball franchise hasn’t technically been released just yet, the game did arrive at the end of this past week via early access. And with The Show 22 now in the hands of those who opted to pay a bit more to gain access ahead of time, developer Sony San Diego Studio has now released the title’s first patch.

Available to download right now across all platforms, this initial update for MLB The Show 22 fixes a number of lingering problems that players have started to discover. Much of these issues have been in regard to the title’s gameplay, but San Diego Studio has also been ironing out some of the kinks with co-op play, which is a new feature to this year’s game.

In all likelihood, this new update for MLB The Show 22 is just one of many that we should expect to see roll out in the coming days. As such, the game is nowhere close to squashing all of the bugs that have continued to linger about, but we should see more of these fixes arriving soon enough.

If you’d like to check out the full patch notes for this MLB The Show 22 update, you can find them below. Conversely, if you’re waiting for the game’s full launch, it will transpire on Tuesday, April 5, for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

GENERAL GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue where the pitcher would not back up home plate under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause user inputs to be ignored while baserunning.

Fixed an issue causing the 1B to not cover 1st as quickly as they should.

Fixed a bug that would cause the Manager Tip “Pitcher Getting Tired” to appear when the pitcher had full energy.

Fixed an issue in player lock where the arrow to cover 1B would display slower than normal.

Fixed an issue where the tutorials would cause incorrect throwing inputs.

Fixed an issue causing the “Can’t Pitch” icon to not display in specific scenarios in online gameplay.

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally not tag in specific defensive situations.

Fixed an issue when pressing L2 to change players would not function in specific scenarios.

Increases made to the efficiency of relay throws after a catch.

Fixed an issue that would cause the First Baseman to throw late to the Pitcher covering 1B specific scenarios.

Fixed an issue where the Catcher wouldn’t reach far enough to make a tag in specific scenarios along the 3B line.

Fixed an issue where the First Baseman wouldn’t be able to branch a throw to home.

Fixed an issue where perfect throws from the OF would sometimes cause the Catcher to move off the plate.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed an issue in the Events Reward screen where every card in the list would display “Promoted” to a squad, instead of just one.

CO-OP

Fixed an issue where a username would appear as zeros when a user quits.

Fixed a bug that would cause the voice chat menu to get stuck on the screen.

Fixed a bug that would prevent the captain icon from updating to the correct user when another user quits.

Fixed an issue that would cause players to return to the main menu while searching for opponents.

Fixed an issue where players could still hear each other after leaving a lobby.

Fixed a visual bug where the matchmaking progress bar would move from 0 to max immediately.

Fixed a bug that would cause the chat to delete messages.

Various fixes to player markers and throw meter issues.

Fixed an issue where the baserunner window would display late while on defense.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent the Pitcher covering home from attempting to tag the runner trying to score on a wild pitch.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Fixed a bug that would cause a pitcher to not face the fielder when throwing to them during post-play.

MINI SEASONS

Fixed an issue that would cause mismatching logos and names.

Fixed an issue causing the user to get placed into the incorrect Diamond Dynasty screen after a Mini Seasons playoffs game.

Fixed a bug where losing in the playoffs didn’t register correctly in the UI until the player backed out of the mode and came back in.

FRANCHISE

MLB Futures Game uniforms now display the correct year on the All-Star Game patch.

Fixed an issue where some generated players had inaccurate trade values.

HOME RUN DERBY

Fixed a bug where the farthest home run was not being recorded and displayed properly.

STADIUM CREATOR

Fixed a bug that could cause users to get stuck when bringing up the wheel in certain situations.

UI

Fixed an issue where the pitch count would not display using the Regional Theme.

The “Pause Time Remaining” text is no longer cut off in the pause menu during an online game.

Fixed an issue that would display baserunners out of position in the baserunning diamond display when using Classic Baserunning.

Fixed an issue which had the incorrect difficulty showing in the UI of Exhibitions and Play vs Friends.

Fixed an issue that would cause Diamond cards to not display correctly on loading screens and in-game.

XBOX

Players will no longer disconnect from games if their controller disconnects.

MISCELLANEOUS