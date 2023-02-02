First MLB The Show 23 Tests Announced

MLB The Show 23 will soon be playable by those not only on PlayStation consoles but also those on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms, too, thanks to an upcoming technical test. PlayStation announced the first of these MLB The Show previews this week alongside the reveal that Yankees star Derek Jeter would be on the front of the Collector's Edition of the game. The technical tests in question will start later this month on February 15th, and they'll be available for around a week after they get underway.

The tests will start specifically at 10 a.m. PST on February 15th and will end at the same time on February 21st. What's more, there aren't any hurdles to jump through regarding these tests. Instead of having to pre-order the game or buy a special edition, you'll just be able to download the test client for the game right away from the store of whatever platform you're on.

"We want to deliver the best version possible of MLB The Show 23 and to do that we need everyone's help to stress test the servers, online match-making, cross-platform play, online co-op, and more in addition to gathering feedback on gameplay," PlayStation said. "The best news? No need to sign up, it's open to everyone eligible. Download for free on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or Nintendo eShop on February 15."

“I played like it was the biggest game, everyday.”



As for the actual release of the game, it got a release date not long ago when it was confirmed that the Marlins player Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be on the cover of the base version of the game. The game itself will be out on March 28th.

People will be able to play it sooner than that, however, since there are special versions of the game that'll let people play early. Those include the Captain Edition as well as the Digital Deluxe Edition. If you get either one of those (both cost $99 each, but confusingly enough, both are considered "Collector's Editions" of the game, too), you'll get to play the game four days earlier than those who only get the basic version.

