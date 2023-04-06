MLB The Show 23 Gets First Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The first post-launch update for MLB The Show 23 has now been released across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Following its arrival last week, the latest installment in PlayStation's long-running baseball series has been getting a fair amount of praise from both critics and fans. Now, developer San Diego Studio is looking to make that experience much more improved through the release of a new patch.

For the most part, all that "Update 2" for MLB The Show 23 looks to do is fix a number of bugs and other miscellaneous problems that have been discovered in the game since release. These fixes have come to virtually every game mode in MLB The Show 23 including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, and Storylines. Since this is just an update focused on solutions of this type, San Diego Studio has stressed that no gameplay tweaks have been implemented in MLB The Show 23 with this patch. These changes will surely end up arriving in future updates for the title, though.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new MLB The Show 23 update attached below.

GENERAL

Two-way players can no longer exist as both Pitcher and Position players on the field at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the Rally Monkey Quirk was displaying the incorrect quirk icon.

Fixed an issue that caused CPU controlled teams to wear the team's default Home or Road uniform instead of the uniform chosen by the user while selecting teams.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Removed UI blur from the Community Market when placing Buy/Sell Orders.

Improved UI speed for Conquest mode in Diamond Dynasty.

The appropriate team colors and logos are now properly displayed in WBC moments.

Fixed a bug that would show incorrect team logos and game summaries in Mini Seasons.

Fixed an issue that was preventing users from equipping custom uniforms.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Umpires now show the proper animations when reacting to appeals on a check swing.

Fixed an issue where pitches would "jump" and land far from their intended location.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to exit the bullpen quick menu.

CO-OP

Fixed an issue where quick shift artwork could remain on screen.

Fixed an issue where bullpen displays could remain on screen after returning to the game.

Removed the option to use created stadiums to prevent cross-gen matchmaking issues.

General gameplay stability improvements.

Fixed an issue where fielders would be in different defensive shift positions based on user settings.

Fixed an issue where the "can't pitch" icon could remain on screen.

Stability fixes added in the pitcher selection screen.

Improved stability and resolved various bugs that could cause freezes during gameplay.

STADIUM CREATOR

Added wall sorting and height options.

Fixed an issue which was allowing users to exceed the maximum prop limit.

Fixed an issue that allowed some props to enter the field of play.

Fixed an issue with illuminated props during night mode.

Light towers can no longer interfere with the batter's eye.

Improved lighting for night games.

Various stability fixes.

Various prop fixes.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Removed an inaccurate description when exiting a tutorial.

Updated areas where pitching ratings were displayed incorrectly in the Ballplayer HUB.

"Clutch" is now displayed as "P Clutch" for pitchers.

Fixed an issue where users were not being rewarded properly for getting walked with bases loaded.

Equipped Bat Tape Style now displays correctly when entering a game.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to advance back to the MLB after being sent down to Triple-A.

All Star socks will now display correctly.

MARCH TO OCTOBER AND FRANCHISE

Hall of Fame inductees will now show their correct positions in the Team Achievements screen.

Hall of Fame inductees that were free agents at the time of their retirement will now be displayed under the team they played for most recently in the Team Achievements screen.

Fixed a soft lock that occurred after simulating into future years in Franchise.

Two-way players will now stay in the game as a DH when taken out as a pitcher during the All-Star Game.

Fixed an issue where some prospects had inflated contracts.

Modern crowds are now shown when selecting an NLB stadium after relocating a team.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a team's depth chart.

Custom team logos will now be displayed properly during the Amateur Draft.

Users now have the ability to manually fix AA playoff rosters after the MLB regular season has ended.

Fixed an issue where pinch hitters were being forced to stay in the game as pitchers when the DH rule was turned off.

General stability improvements.

STORYLINES

Fixed an issue where stubs were not properly updating after completing Storylines moments.

Various quality of life improvements.

HOME RUN DERBY

Opponent home runs will now tally correctly.

POSTSEASON MODE

Fixed an issue that would display incorrect team matchups when scrolling through the calendar.

MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed a typo in Dynamic Challenges.

Fixed a visual bug where strikes were being called as balls in Options Explorer.

Improved crowd lighting in replays.

Graphical improvements to skin textures for created players.

Updated over 500 player portrait images with new 2023 photos. These images can be seen throughout the game in various areas.

Updated various typos throughout the game.

The size of the scoreboard at Citi Field has been reduced.

Added a new AR scoreboard presentation.

Various presentation bug fixes and polish.

DEVELOPER NOTES