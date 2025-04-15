MLB The Show 25 Update #8 Released With Patch Notes

San Diego Studio has today released Update #8 for MLB The Show 25, which brings about some pretty important changes. This week is arguably going to be one of the biggest of the year for MLB The Show 25 as the baseball sim will be celebrating both Jackie Robinson Day and Easter with its annual Egg Hunt event. To go along with these major celebrations, though, a new patch for MLB 25 has now hit all platforms.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, Update #8 for MLB The Show 25 isn’t too vast. This patch notably adds the Colorado Rockies new City Connect jerseys that have recently been unveiled. Other than this, SDS has resolved a couple of one-off problems related to Road to the Show, March to October, and Franchise game modes. Tweaks to gameplay haven’t been made with this update, although these changes could come about in the future.

To get a look at everything that has changed with this new MLB The Show 25 update today, you can find the full patch notes below.

General

2025 Colorado Rockies City Connect uniforms have been added.

Road to the Show

Fixed an issue where the score bug could be empty when a catcher is at-bat.

Franchise and March to October

Fixed an issue with amateur draft prospect rankings where organization rankings could diverge from MLB rankings even if no scouting had occurred.

Miscellaneous