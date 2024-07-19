Modiphius is Launching a TTRPG for Gerry Anderson’s Space: 1999

Modiphius Entertainment has announced a partnership with Anderson Entertainment that will bring a tabletop roleplaying game based on the 70s sci-fi television series, Space: 1999, to life. The TTRPG will utilize Modiphius’ 2d20 system and is set in 1999 as humanity is on the brink of stepping out into the universe, a time in which ‘Moonrise Alpha’ has been in-development since 1989, growing to cover four kilometers, contain multiple sub levels under the surface of the moon, and have surface structures as large as three stories tall, offering plenty of locations for the game to push its players to explore.

Per the press release for the Space: 1999 tabletop roleplaying game, “Players can choose to be an adventurous pilot, a stalwart security guard, a bold commander, an audacious medic or any one of the 311 inhabitants of the base. Whatever you choose, each mission puts the future of Moonbase Alpha in your hands. What will you do to rise to the challenge on the frontier of space?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“2025 sees the 50th anniversary of Space: 1999 and we felt the time was right to offer something for fans of the show and the broader role playing game community,” Jamie Anderson MD at Anderson Entertainment says regarding the upcoming TTRPG. “We decided to bring in Andrew Peregrine as writer and Modiphius to help us launch into the wider market. This is an early opportunity to see what fans think and to sign up now.”

Space: 1999 was the second major live action science fiction series created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, debuting in 1975 and running for 24 episodes over two seasons. In the series, the moon is blasted out of Earth’s orbit after an accidental explosion and flung into deep space, the crew of Moonbase Alpha are left to face many challenges humanity is not yet ready for.

The two companies – Modiphius and Anderson – will work together to create the core book (seen above) for Space: 1999, which will notably include a simplified introduction to the 2d20 system so both players new to TTRPG and veterans can enjoy the game experience. The Space: 1999 Moonrise Alpha Technical Operations Manual available in The Gerry Anderson store will act as a companion product and serve as a complete guide to the world.

“I vividly remember the adventures of Moon Base Alpha and those awesome Eagle Transporters – I had several of them as a kid which I used to recreate my own games, so if only I’d known one day there would be a roleplaying game too!” Chris Birch, co-founder of Modiphius Entertainment states, sharing his excitement for the upcoming release.