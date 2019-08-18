Monkey King: Hero is Back Release Date Revealed

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment, THQ Nordic, and Oasis Games announced that Monkey King: Hero is Back will release later this year on October 17 via the PS4 and PC in both North America and Europe. The game will be available at retail and available in a variety of editions. The normal PS4 edition will cost $40 ($30 on PC), while the “Hero” Edition on PS4 will cost $65 ($60 on PC) The latter features the main game plus the season pass that consists of two additional bits of story DLC — Uproar in Heaven and Mind Palace — two in-game costumes for the protagonist (Tuxedo and the Dasheng Doll), as well as a variety of special in-game items.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for the title are already being taken. If you decide to cop the Chinese-developed title early, you will get access to two exclusive game modes — Paradise and Desperation — and a PS4 theme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the game, Oasis Games and Sony have teamed up with Oct Animation Studio, the studio behind the movie’s visuals. According to an official press release, this was done to ensure the game looks and feels like the movie.

For those that don’t know: the game is based on Chinese action fantasy movie Monkey King: Hero is Back, which hit theaters back in 2015. The movie is known as a premier example of Chinese animation, and grossed 160 million euros upon release, which, at the time, was a record for an animated movie in China.

“Like the movie, this action-adventure game tells the story of the young monk Liuer meeting his hero Sun Wukong, but places the focus on the Monkey King himself while also introducing players to various stories and subplots not found in the movie,” reads an official overview of the game. “Together, Sun Wukong, Liuer, and Pigsy embark on a journey of adventure, while deepening the bonds of friendship between them. Players assume the role of Sun Wukong and use his mystical skills and abilities to defeat the assorted foes before them. The game immerses players in the middle of their own tale of adventure, while also enabling them to experience the rich and deep story the beloved movie is known for.”