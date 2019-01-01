Homemade Crocheted ‘Monopoly’ Blanket Takes the Game to a Whole New Level

Monopoly is a game that has been around for generations. It has become a staple in most households that could either mean a peaceful night in with friends and family or, if you’re in my boat, it could mean World War 3 has commenced. Either way, everyone knows about Monopoly but only a few know it to the extent of one fan who received an epic hand-made crocheted blanket made to be an exact replica of the famous board game.

hello, please look at this giant blanket my mom crocheted for me!!! pic.twitter.com/TTRQwJAmnZ — pilot! (@pilotviruet) December 27, 2018

One Twitter user took to the social media platform to show off the hand-made piece as a gift from their mother. The detailing definitely looks spot-on and the game that makes even the most passive person competitive as hell has never looked cozier!

We weren’t the only ones wishing for this crocheted beauty either! The Twitter-verse exploded in praise for the thoughtful (and time consuming!) gift:

It’s beautiful! Lovely work and lovely gift you’ll have the rest of your life. I have a crocheted blanket from my Nanny. It’s 32 years old and looks as good today. Merry Christmas. ❤️ — #POWERTOTHEPEOPLE (@lurvejennifer) December 27, 2018

you can play using real life sized items outside the car which has to be a toy, but the hat, the thimble — SDM502 (@STAN502) December 28, 2018

omfg where do I sign up for your mom’s fan club — ⱧØ₱Ɇ₣ɄⱠ ₥Ø₦₴₮ɆⱤ (@thewordunheard) December 27, 2018

She would see up the market, a monopoly if you will. — chris dalton (@seesdeadpeeps) December 28, 2018

How Amazing…. Everyone in my family loves grandma’s crocheted blankets. Your mom just took it to a whole new level. Tell your mom how awesome we think she is. — Birdie (@robertaritzen) December 28, 2018

Twitter: “That’s an awesome gift and looks fantastic!” Crocheters: “OMG! Think about all those ends to weave in! And where can I find the pattern? And how long did it take? “#ha 🤣😜😂 — R o b i n (@rdj_1) December 28, 2018

We’ve got to admit, we’re kind of with the crowd on this one. Looks like it’s time for mom to start up her own Etsy shop! She’s clearly got a ton of fans!

What other tabletop experiences would you like to see get the crocheted blanket treatment? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!