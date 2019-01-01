Gaming

Homemade Crocheted ‘Monopoly’ Blanket Takes the Game to a Whole New Level

Monopoly is a game that has been around for generations. It has become a staple in most households […]

Monopoly is a game that has been around for generations. It has become a staple in most households that could either mean a peaceful night in with friends and family or, if you’re in my boat, it could mean World War 3 has commenced. Either way, everyone knows about Monopoly but only a few know it to the extent of one fan who received an epic hand-made crocheted blanket made to be an exact replica of the famous board game.

One Twitter user took to the social media platform to show off the hand-made piece as a gift from their mother. The detailing definitely looks spot-on and the game that makes even the most passive person competitive as hell has never looked cozier!

We weren’t the only ones wishing for this crocheted beauty either! The Twitter-verse exploded in praise for the thoughtful (and time consuming!) gift:

We’ve got to admit, we’re kind of with the crowd on this one. Looks like it’s time for mom to start up her own Etsy shop! She’s clearly got a ton of fans!

What other tabletop experiences would you like to see get the crocheted blanket treatment? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

