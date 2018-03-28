Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart Edition Revealed, Now Available

Families who play together, stay together. For almost a year now, Monopoly Gamer has delighted Nintendo fans and families with its unique spin on the classic Monopoly formula, and today, Hasbro and Nintendo revealed Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart Edition!

Yes, you read that right. Monopoly has been anything but monotonous over the years, and once again the rules, properties, and character tokens have been completely overhauled to celebrate one of the most celebrated video game series of all time: Mario Kart. Get the family together or, if you’re so inclined, call your friends over for a few cold ones, and enjoy darting around this handsome and colorful new Monopoly board as Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, or Toad.

The game won’t be available in most retail stores until June, but you might be able to score one from GameStop starting today! Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart Edition launches today, in-store and online, and GameStop. You can find the listing right here.

Throughout the game, fans will pass – and potentially purchase – iconic Mario Kart-themed properties such as Rainbow Road and Bower’s Castle while facing familiar challenges like dodging banana peels, tossing shells, etc. along the way

Fans can choose from Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, or Toad Mario Kart character tokens

To introduce a Mario Kart themed layer of competition, landing on or passing “Go” triggers a race where players compete for the coveted “Grand Prix” card

As seen in the Monopoly Gamer Edition game, each Mario Kart game token has special powers and abilities to use during the gameplay (e.g. when the player with the Toad token rolls a “Power-Up Boost,” all players must pay him or her 1 coin) and

Players can purchase additional “Power Pack” tokens later this fall to take their game play to the next level and collect additional characters, including Bowser, Rosalina, Shy Guy, Metal Mario, Donkey Kong, and Yoshi.

“In 2017, our fans were excited to see Mario and Mr. Monopoly join forces, so it’s only fitting we continue this collaboration with another franchise favorite – Mario Kart,” said Jonathan Berkowitz, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Hasbro Gaming. “The game will integrate iconic elements of Mario Kart into the Monopoly game, offering a one-of- a-kind experience for gamers across the globe.”

We can’t wait to get our hands on this, and personally, I can’t wait for Shy Guy to arrive in the Power Pack later this year. We’ll have more details about the Power Pack in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

