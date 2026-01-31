New D&D Meets Coffee Talk Game Fully Funded on Kickstarter In Less Than 1 Hour

Visual novel games, which focus on storytelling over complex gaming mechanics, have been around for a while. But Coffee Talk popularized the genre for modern gamers when it released back in 2020. Since then, we’ve seen a proliferation of great games with solid stories and light gaming elements. That includes the 2024 release of D&D-inspired fantasy game Tavern Talk, which lets players become the barkeep doling out quests. And now, Gentle Troll Entertainment is about to deliver a brand-new adventure in that same fantasy universe.

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker is a new prequel to the original game. It launched on Kickstarter on January 27th, only to fly well past its initial funding goal in less than an hour. Though the game is now well and fully funded, D&D fans and visual novel enthusiasts have plenty of time to back the Kickstarter project to receive perks before the campaign ends on March 3rd at 4 PM ET.

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker Is a New Immersive Visual Novel With Fantasy D&D Vibes

Image courtesy of Gentle Troll Entertainment

Like the original Tavern Talk, this new project will offer a D&D-inspired fantasy setting for players to delve into. But rather than rolling dice as an adventurer, you step into the role of the tavern owner. But this is no management sim. Instead, you’ll hear the tales of would-be adventurers, gathering rumors to combine into epic quests. Before your tavern guests set out for glory, you will mix up magical drinks to inspire them… and influence their fates.

Per the Kickstarter description, this new game will offer at least 6 hours of content for an initial playthrough. With branching narratives, your potential gameplay time will be longer if you like to explore all options. To get a better sense of what Dreamwalker will be like, you can check out the gameplay trailer from Gentle Troll Entertainment below:

Play video

This game will build on the original, making changes to the drink mixing system based on player feedback from Tavern Talk. That means even more options for how you fill drink orders, and a new cute critter to watch you do it. Quest-making will also get an overhaul, streamlining the UI. Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker already has a playable demo on Steam, which is no doubt part of why so many people were eager to back the Kickstarter project.

Now that Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker has surpassed its initial goal, future backers will help unlock stretch goals. So far, several stretch goals have already been achieved, including a lorepage for the in-game journal and new D&D item cards inspired by the drinks in the game. Additional features and perks may well be added as new stretch goals are achieved.

If you want to secure a digital standard copy of Dreamwalker, you can back the Kickstarter for around $30 at the Novice level. This will secure a Steam code for the game, as well as your name in the game credits. Higher tiers for earlier access to the game and additional perks are also available. If you just want to support the project, you can also pitch in a smaller Traveller donation.

Gentle Troll Entertainment plans to release Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker on PC/Mac via Steam and Nintendo Switch. The developers plan to get the game Steam Deck Verified, as well. For now, there’s no official release date, but updates on the game’s progress are available via the Kickstarter page.

