One of Monopoly Go's Best Tricks for Getting Free Dice Is Gone

Whether you're a casual Monopoly Go player or someone who's got the mobile game down to a science, "free Monopoly Go dice" is a phrase that all players look forward to seeing. Those free Monopoly Go dice come from things like login bonuses, referral links, or daily giveaways from the game's social accounts, but players also had methods of coming across some free Monopoly Go dice through ways that weren't so honorable. One of those methods included fibbing about your birthday to snag a quick bonus of 500 free Monopoly Go dice, but that method is done and gone now.

Fortunately for Monopoly Go players, you'll still get free dice for your birthday eventually -- it just won't happen on demand like it did before. If you never heard of this exploit, here's what you missed out on.

Monopoly Go Free Dice Trick for Birthdays

For those not in the now, Monopoly Go would give out birthday gifts to players on their big days. Those gifts included 500 free Monopoly Go dice which is a pretty sizable amount if you roll them correctly. Of course, birthdays only happen once a year, so if you wanted yours sooner, all you had to do was ask.

In Monopoly Go, you could previously click the three bars in the top-right to open the menu before selecting "Customer Service" to open an in-app support page. By opening any of the support articles and scrolling down to the bottom, you'd see a "Chat with us" option that pulled up another window where you could start a conversation. Selecting "Missing Rewards" and then "Birthday Gift" would tell the Monopoly Go support team that you'd missed out on your birthday gift of 500 free Monopoly Go device, and if all went well, you'd have them given to you within a couple of days.

That's not the case anymore. After apparently wising up to the fact that players were exploiting this system, Monopoly Go creator Scopely is now handling the free dice differently.

"We're switching things up a bit," the new message begins whenever players try the missed birthday trick. "Instead of celebrating with a traditional birthday present, we'll mark a brand-new milestone with an in-game gift: Your Monopoly Go! anniversary. Enjoy your special day and get ready to celebrate the anniversary of the day you first started rolling with us."

The date that you downloaded the game is then provided so that you know when you'll get your anniversary rewards. So, you're still getting your birthday/anniversary, but it's not happening at your convenience or as a result of an exploit. It's honestly a better outcome than expected since Scopely could've just nixed the whole promotion after seeing how players weaseled around it, but free Monopoly Go dice aren't too hard to come by anyway if you play often and keep an eye on socials.