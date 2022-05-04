Monopoly Junior and Super Mario Team Up for Mushroom Kingdom Adventures (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo has teamed up with Hasbro once again for a Super Mario edition of Monopoly Junior, and ComicBook.com is giving you an exclusive first look. It's the perfect way for kids to hone their skills and graduate to one of the Super Mario editions of standard Monopoly that have been released over the years.

In the game, kids will explore the Mushroom Kingdom as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, or Luigi with the goal of buying up properties and collecting the most coins. Naturally, the game is loaded with fun Super Mario artwork and locations like Yoshi's Hill, Cooligan Fields, and Rock-Candy Mines.

What's more, a Coin Sound Unit is included that will play the iconic Super Mario coin sound when pressed. Hasbro notes that players will need to roll the power-up die to see if they've earned the right to press the coin, but the urge to take the CSU everywhere will be strong – especially when you need to go to the bank.

The Monopoly Junior: Super Mario Edition game is an Amazon exclusive that you can order here for $21.99. Note that Hasbro also released a Super Mario edition of The Game of Life that you can also pick up here on Amazon.

"The Monopoly Junior game teams up with Super Mario characters and themes for action-packed excitement! In this Monopoly Junior: Super Mario Edition board game kids can imagine taking a fun adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom. They can choose to play as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, or Luigi, and move around the gameboard buying up properties and collecting coins. Players roll the power-up die to see if they get to press the Coin Sound Unit to hear the iconic coin sound from Super Mario, and to collect coins. This fun game for kids makes a great birthday or holiday gift for Super Mario fans and kids ages 5+."