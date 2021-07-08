Super Mario The Game of Life Board Game Is Shipping Now

Hasbro Gaming and Nintendo have teamed up to remix another classic board game with the world of Super Mario. This time it's The Game of Life, which will allow you to play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Yoshi and spin to win in a battle against Bowser. That sounds like a lot more fun than planning for retirement.

Mario and friends will move around the gameboard, collecting coins and power-ups along the way. You can also play minigames on your journey like Paper Scissors, Thumb Wars, and Spin-Offs. "As they approach Bowser's Castle, players will also buy stars to boost their battle-spin; each star collected adds 1 point to their spin total, and players will need to spin higher than a 12 to defeat Bowser and win the game."

The game includes gameboard, spinner (dial, base, pointer, cardboard insert), 4 character tokens (which look pretty great), 24 star pegs (4 of each color), 60 cards (26 Action, 10 Minigame, 10 Companion, 10 Item, 4 Reference) 95 cardboard coins, storage tray, and instructions.

Hasbro's Game of Life: Super Mario Edition board game is available to order here on Amazon now for $26.99. The release date was originally set for August 1st, but Amazon has it in stock now. You might also want to check out the new Animal Crossing Monopoly game that Hasbro unveiled this week.

