New Monster Hunter Wilds Update Released With Important Fixes

Capcom has today released a new update for Monster Hunter Wilds that brings some important fixes to the game. Since arriving earlier this year, Capcom has continued to support MH Wilds with a steady stream of patches. Some of these updates have added new content to the game, while others have been more about game balance. Now, another such update has dropped, and while it might not seem notable, it incorporates some changes that players have been asking for.
Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC, update version 1.030.02 for Monster Hunter Wilds is a bit on the smaller side. The patch doesn’t bring any new content to the game but instead looks to fix some lingering bugs that players have been running into. Some of these bugs were related to game crashes and specific quests, while others were associated with 9-star monsters. Despite only containing a handful of resolutions, the patch is still one that fans should appreciate quite a bit.
To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Monster Hunter Wilds update today, you can view the full patch notes below courtesy of Capcom.
Monster Hunter Wilds Update 1.030.02 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when displaying certain Palico equipment while Ambient Occlusion was set to Off under Options > Graphics.
- Increased the frequency of two-target quests featuring 9★ monsters.
Note: While the overall appearance rate across all environments will be equal to or higher than that of Ver.1.021, this may fluctuate slightly due to the occurrence of quests featuring monster packs.
- Reduced the frequency of quests featuring monster packs to increase the likelihood of two-target quests featuring 9★ monsters.
- Fixed an issue that prevented quests featuring both Lagiacrus and Uth Duna from properly appearing during the season of Plenty in the Scarlet Forest.
- Fixed an issue where certain body parts of 9★ Arch-tempered Uth Duna had higher hide toughness values than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Omega Planetes could power itself up even after defeating the Nerscylla Clone appearing in its quest.
- Fixed an issue where Omega Planetes’s Rocket Punch could not be destroyed using the gunlance’s shelling actions.
- Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the Nerscylla Clone would not be generated when Omega Planetes initiated its Delta Attack, preventing the player from dealing damage to Omega Planetes.
- Fixed an issue where the moon’s phases were displayed in reverse.
- Adjusted the visual effects displayed when activating the skill Omega Resonance.
- Fixed other miscellaneous issues.