New Monster Hunter Wilds Update Released With Important Fixes

Capcom has today released a new update for Monster Hunter Wilds that brings some important fixes to the game. Since arriving earlier this year, Capcom has continued to support MH Wilds with a steady stream of patches. Some of these updates have added new content to the game, while others have been more about game balance. Now, another such update has dropped, and while it might not seem notable, it incorporates some changes that players have been asking for.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC, update version 1.030.02 for Monster Hunter Wilds is a bit on the smaller side. The patch doesn’t bring any new content to the game but instead looks to fix some lingering bugs that players have been running into. Some of these bugs were related to game crashes and specific quests, while others were associated with 9-star monsters. Despite only containing a handful of resolutions, the patch is still one that fans should appreciate quite a bit.

To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Monster Hunter Wilds update today, you can view the full patch notes below courtesy of Capcom.