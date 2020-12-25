Monster Hunter Home Release Date and Details Revealed

✖

The Monster Hunter movie is finally making its way home for movie and video game fans everywhere to enjoy. The Sony movie based on the popular Monster Hunter video game franchise arrived in theaters late last year, and folks now have a chance to watch it if they couldn't get to a theater. On Tuesday, Sony revealed that Monster Hunter will debut on digital platforms on February 16th. The film will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD two weeks later, on March 2nd.

The home release of Monster Hunter will come with quite a few bonus features, including a collection of deleted scenes, a breakdown of the characters, and a journey of the process of adapting a video game for the big screen.

Here's the list of bonus materials that will be available on the Monster Hunter home release:

Deleted Scenes

The Monster Hunters: Cast and Characters

Monstrous Arsenal: Weaponry in the Film

For the Players: From Game to Screen

Below, you can check out the film's official synopsis.

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (T.I. Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The filmmaker also served as a producer alongside Dennis Berardi, Robert Kulzer, and Martin Moszkowicz.

Are you looking forward to the home release of Monster Hunter? Let us know in the comments!