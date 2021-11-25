Monster Hunter Rise 3.6.1 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is live for Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 3.6.1. This update seems fairly minor, but it sets the stage for the game’s Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration, which goes live in the game on November 26th. That particular update should be an exciting one for fans of both franchises, allowing players to deck out their character, partner and Canyne in gear resembling Sonic and Tails. Additionally, version 3.6.1 adds a number of bug fixes. Full patch notes from Capcom’s official website can be found below:

Main Additions/Changes

New Event Quests will be available every week.

New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

A new Gyro Correction function will be added to the Gyroscope options.

This will allow you to adjust how frequently the position of the gyroscope is recalibrated.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

Monsters

Fixed a bug preventing monsters from retreating if you join a RampageQuest with specific timing, resulting in the quest becomingincompletable.

Player

Fixed a bug causing display issues for the Bishaten armor series when equipped on Body Type 01.

Fixed a bug preventing the target camera reticle from changing when a monster changes its posture due to a special status.

Fixed a bug that makes it look as if Great Wirebugs are not moving if you use one while gathering an item right after sliding.

Fixed a bug preventing some saved colors from being properly reflected in the preview when using the character creator.

Fixed a bug causing the forelock of the Izuchi Tail hairstyle to clip through the Kulu-Ya-Ku Helm.

Fixed a bug preventing the effects of CriticalDraw/Punishing Draw from being activated during specific moves withcertain melee weapons.

Fixed a bug in the reset timing for the great sword’s Rage Slash that was introduced after a bug fix in Ver.3.4.1.

Fixed the controls explanation for the hammer’s DashBreaker, because it was the same as the one for the Silkbind SpinningBludgeon.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the game to freeze if thebowgun’s Sticky Ammo explodes right when the screen changes, such asduring the quest results.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the photosensitivity warning from being displayed in the selected language.

Fixed a bug causing the options to be reset to default if you cancel after performing specific actions on the Options screen.

Fixed a bug preventing the “!” icon from disappearing forthe message at the very bottom of the chat window, if you look at thelog while you have an unread chat message.

Fixed a bug preventing the “!” icon from disappearing evenif you accept all Guild Cards after performing a specific set ofactions.

Fixed a bug causing the pressing of directional buttonsbeing registered twice if they are pressed once at the exact moment whenthe Quest Select screen is displayed.

Fixed various text bugs.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

It will be interesting to see whether Monster Hunter fans embrace the upcoming Sonic crossover! When it comes to collaborations, this is definitely one of the most unique ones we’ve seen, but that also adds a bit to its appeal. It’s an interesting way to celebrate the blue blur’s 30th anniversary, and it just might convince some fans to try out Monster Hunter Rise! In fact, the game happens to be marked down at a number of retailers for Black Friday, so this update is coming at a very good time. Readers interested in learning more about the game can check out all of our previous coverage of Monster Hunter Rise right here.

Are you looking forward to Monster Hunter Rise‘s Sonic collaboration? What do you think of the Switch game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!