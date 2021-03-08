Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Release Date Announced With New Trailer

✖

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin developer and publisher Capcom today announced that the upcoming entry in the long-running Monster Hunter franchise will officially release on July 9th for both Nintendo Switch and PC -- worldwide. The announcement was made as part of a larger reveal about Monster Hunter video games and included a new trailer and details about the upcoming video game.

The new trailer, which you can check out below, shows off some of what players can expect from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin releases this July. That includes, but is not limited to, the return of Felyne hero Navirou as well the tease of cooperative multiplayer quests. Capcom also announced the pre-order bonus of the Kamura maiden outfit for Ena as well as the contents of the deluxe edition: "Razewing layered armor sets and a Nergigante-inspired hairstyle for players, the Kuan Coat outfit for your Wyverian companion Ena, two new outfits for Navirou, and two sticker sets depicting the various companions players will encounter through their journey."

Razewing Ratha's egg is about to hatch. Will it bring hope... or terror? 🔥🥚 Embark on a thrilling journey alongside Ena, Kayna, Alwin and Navirou in #MHStories2: Wings of Ruin, coming to Nintendo Switch and PC July 9, 2021. pic.twitter.com/PFtNJgU6K9 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 8, 2021

As noted above, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is officially set to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Monster Hunter franchise right here.

