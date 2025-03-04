New Monster Hunter Wilds Patch Notes Revealed for Latest Hotfix

Monster Hunter Wild’s first patch is officially live, bringing numerous fixes to Capcom’s best-selling game and the newest entry in the Monster Hunter series. Fans can expect more patches and updates to be released as time goes on, but the first patch is fairly small considering the timeline of its release versus the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. Some have expressed disappointment the patch did not address the performance issues plaguing the game, but are hopeful this will be resolved soon in another patch. Capcom has assured fans it is dedicated to supporting Monster Hunter Wilds, having revealed future DLC and a title update planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first patch for Monster Hunter Wilds was released on March 4th and targeted known issues that prevented players from completing the game. Here is everything included with the Hot Fix Patch Version 1.000.04.00 for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Hot Fix Patch Ver. 1.000.04.00

The “Grill a Meal” and “Ingredient Center” features cannot be unlocked even after meeting the progress criteria.

When heading to Azuz during Main Mission: Chapter 2-1 “Toward Fervent Fields,” players keep falling through the map.

The Monster Field Guide cannot be accessed.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 “A World Turned Upside Down,” an NPC may not appear, preventing further progression.

At the Smithy, an issue may occur where tutorials are repeatedly shown, disabling certain options in the menu.

When guarding a monster’s attack with a lance using Power Guard under certain conditions, the weapon flashes in red but the effect is not activated

When using a mantle, a Weapon Equipment Skill may mistakenly be activated.

Some effects may be displayed continuously when using certain skills, such as Peak Performance and Self-Improvement.

When successfully preforming an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive’s Descending Slash under certain conditions, the hunter freezes and becomes unresponsive to any controls.

Addressed issues that occurred under certain conditions with screen rendering and causing force quits.

With Hot fix patch Ver.1.000.04.00 live, Capcom has also acknowledged additional issues that will be addressed at a later time. These include the following.