Monster Hunter Wilds Confirms Title 1 Update Release Window & Details

Monster Hunter Wilds arrives on February 28th, and the hype train is going full speed ahead. Capcom and Monster Hunter fans can’t stop sharing their excitement for the game’s full release. In fact, Monster Hunter Wilds is already gearing up for the game’s first title update, which will arrive in early April. This first major update will bring new content and challenges to the game, giving players who’ve speed-run the main story more to do. The game has already released a hefty patch ahead of release, which is likely full of bug fixes and adjustments to ensure a smooth launch. Now, fans can get excited for the first major content-focused update as well.

During a live digital event, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yuya Tokuda revealed three bits of news about Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1. The first is the release window, showing that the first major update is planned for early April. This gives players just about a month to play through the game and get ready for an influx of new content and challenges.

Hunters! We have three pieces of exciting news to share with you about Title Update 1 for #MHWilds, just revealed by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yuya Tokuda during a digital event!



Each piece of information will be shared in their own post, following shortly!

And what of the new content and challenges coming with this first big update? The first highlight is a new challenge level for monsters. After the update, Monster Hunter Wilds will have new, formidable creatures a new strength level higher than Tempered. the update will also add “another challenging monster.” Capcom hasn’t shared anything more about the new monster, but it sounds like it’ll be a tough one.

For those looking for a cozier experience or to dive deeper into the game’s reimagined cooking mechanic, the April update also adds a new gathering place. This area will reportedly be a space for players to meet, communicate, and eat together with other hunters. It will be available only to those who’ve finished the main story, giving players another reason to buckle in and make their way through Monster Hunter Wilds.

Teaser image for the first big Monster Hunter Wilds update

How long will it take hunters to complete the main story in Monster Hunter Wilds so they can be ready for all this new content coming in April? Early reviewers note that the initial story up to credits takes around 15 hours, with another 15 or so hours of side quest and post-credit content. The actual playtime will of course depend on how quickly hunters progress through the available content. Even for gamers with multiple demands on their time, it should be fairly feasible to get through the game in time for its first major update.

Monster Hunter Wilds arrives on February 28th with a worldwide release. It will be available across multiple platforms on day one, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with cross-play to allow friends to play together regardless of their chosen platform. The standard edition will run gamers $69.99, with premium editions available for an added price. Fans eager to jump in right away should be able to preload the game so it’ll be ready right at launch.

