Monster Hunter Wilds Review: A Wild Good Time

Monster Hunter Wilds immersed me in an expansive world with thriving environments and incredible creatures, some of which tried very hard to kill me. Having been familiar with the series, I was all the more appreciative of the innovations Capcom had taken with Monster Hunter Wilds while staying true to the series’ roots and the core aspects that make Monster Hunter what it is. Veteran players can expect a delightful experience that builds on what they know, while newcomers receive one of the more forgiving entry points into the series. Monster Hunter Wilds pushes the series forward like never before, blending innovative mechanics, a heartwarming story, and engaging gameplay.

After spending countless hours in Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter World, it was nice to begin Monster Hunter Wilds as a bonafide Hunter instead of the usual storyline which centers around a recently promoted Hunter. This let me jump straight into the action, and the opening cutscenes reflected my Hunter’s prowess and the fact I was chosen specifically for this mission.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a natural progression from both Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise and features an opening that is easily approachable like Monster Hunter World. It will take a few hours for the game to click for beginners, but those who have played the series before won’t have any issues adjusting to the new features.

Of these new features, Focus Mode is the standout. Focus Mode lets you inflict and identify Wounds, which are weak spots on monsters, and strike them directly. This inflicts massive damage, stuns the monster, and breaks off pieces used to craft equipment. Being able to spot Wounds and attack them to topple monsters is a game changer. Even having played previous Monster Hunter games, Focus Mode made it easier than ever to fight monsters and I used it every chance I got. Monster Hunter games are notoriously hard to get into, but with Focus Mode, new players will feel their attacks being impactful regardless of skill level.

Another new feature I love in Monster Hunter Wilds is Seikrets. While similar to Palicos and Tailriders, Seikrets have the fantastic ability to auto-move toward the destination. This pairs nicely with the Slinger, which let me focus on collecting materials and taking in the environment without having to steer. Seikrets play a big role in Monster Hunter Wilds, both in gameplay and story. During tough fights, it was nice to be able to hop on my Seikret and quickly move across the battlefield while healing, sharpening my sword, or switching weapons.

The main aspects of MHW are mastering weapons, using these to hunt monsters, and crafting better gear. Right away, I was given the choice of a weapon and soon unlocked the second weapon. Having two weapons allowed for quick switches on the fly, and I found myself alternating between the Long Sword and Bow, striking a balance of melee and ranged combat. Both weapons felt impactful and effective throughout my time, and I didn’t feel one outweighed the other. Testing out Monster Hunter Wilds’ other weapons left me with a similar feeling, as each felt balanced. Ultimately, the Long Sword and Bow were what I settled on, as these fit my playstyle, but the selection of weapons is among the best in the series and fits a wide variety of preferences.

Capcom has taken feedback from previous Monster Hunter games and made each weapon feel valid here. While some have higher learning curves, every weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds can be used at a beginner level. Basic combos are more than enough to get the job done while players learn the weapons. As I progressed, my mastery of my selected weapons grew, allowing me to hunt old monsters more efficiently and take on more challenging enemies.

Speaking of enemies Capcom has nailed the diversity among monsters in MHW. Even in the starting region of Monster Hunter Wilds, there was plenty to fight. Capcom has brought back numerous monsters from past games and added new monsters unique to Monster Hunter Wilds. These designs are incredible and the battles are thrilling, with each providing a different beast of a challenge.

Generally, I had a blast fighting every monster. Well, maybe not Congalala, but the point still stands. The creature variety is fantastic, with Temnocerans, Wyverns, Leviathans, Fanged Beasts, and more being encountered in Monster Hunter Wilds. Even among these classes, I was amazed at the difference in appearance and attack patterns. I constantly had to change my loadout and alter my preparations. I loved the continuous challenge and the need to adapt when facing certain monsters.

The monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds are also crucial to the story. In particular, Arkveldis the driving force behind Nata’s story and the Hunter’s mission. While the story has never been the main appeal of the series, Monster Hunter Wild’s story surprised me with how much I enjoyed it. A large part of this is due to the characters of Avis Unit. Alma and Gemma are the stars of MHW and they won my heart anytime they were on screen. Even Nata, who I disliked at first, grew on me and I found myself rooting for him throughout the game. The overall plot was simple, but the moments throughout had me deeply invested.

As the story unfolded, I traveled from region to region, completing quests and hunting monsters. These regions were all distinct, some offering changing biomes within a single location. This made the world of Monster Hunter Wilds feel so alive and like a real ecosystem. Most of the change was due to Seasons, which are cyclical, and bring massive shifts to the landscape and monsters, especially as you progress further in the game and experience the dynamic weather.

While I could praise Monster Hunter Wilds on end, there are some slight hiccups. The controls felt unresponsive at times, noticeably when trying to activate a healing potion or status-cleansing item. I’d mash the button on my D-pad, only for my Hunter to stand there doing nothing. Likewise, I’d call my Seikret to give chase to a fleeing monster or to swap my weapon and my mount would ignore my call. In both instances, I had to mash the input several times. While not major, it did cause my demise in one or two tough fights.

Another minor annoyance is how bad the fishing feels in Monster Hunter Wilds. Fishing was one of my most anticipated features because I love fishing in games, but once I threw my rod in the water, I watched countless fish swim around my line without even glancing at it. While fishing isn’t the main feature, including it and making it so unenjoyable detracts from the overall package to the point that I’d almost rather not even see it in the game. Capcom also allows you to catch fish with the capture net, which is easier than the fishing rod but removes all the satisfaction.

Monster Hunter Wilds is incredible and easily the most fun I’ve had with the series. Capcom has perfected the Monster Hunter formula and paired it with the best graphics in the franchise. Despite some clunky and unresponsive controls, I’d mark it as my favorite Monster Hunter game yet. Monster Hunter Wilds packs a lot of charm and challenge, and is poised to be one of the most robust and content-filled games of 2025.

Rating: 4.5/5

Monster Hunter Wilds was reviewed on PlayStation 5. A copy of the game was provided by the publisher for this review.