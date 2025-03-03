Monster Hunter Wilds Gets Its First Patch, But It’s Not What Players Want

Monster Hunter Wilds has been the best launch of the series, and one of the best launches in gaming, seeing incredible sales within the first day. Reviews have also been extremely positive, with the game scoring well as reviews went live. Capcom has made it clear that it plans to keep supporting Monster Hunter Wilds, already confirming the first title update and that DLC would be coming. While the game has done remarkably well, fans do have complaints with it regarding certain aspects. Capcom has acknowledged this and has announced a patch is planned to fix various issues. While most would consider this good, players are disappointed and upset about the problems being addressed by this patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom plans to launch the first patch for Monster Hunter Wilds on March 4th and has revealed what the developers plan to address. While this includes various issues, players are angry that the biggest issue with the game is the focus of the patch.

Good news! A patch addressing known progression blockers will deploy tomorrow morning!



When the update drops, players will be briefly removed from their online session, but you'll be able to jump straight back in after updating!



Full details in the post below: https://t.co/eHlrkMf1dH — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 3, 2025

The patch for Monster Hunter Wilds on March 4th will address issues such as the Ingredient Center, Grill a Meal, and story progression in Chapters 5-2. When the update goes live, all online sessions will be discontinued, and players will not be able to play online until they download the patch. While some are happy the patch is coming, many prefer Capcom to focus on performance, especially with PC.

Performance has been the biggest complaint against Monster Hunter Wilds since the beta, with some being unable to play the game entirely. Capcom has addressed this issue, giving troubleshooting guides, but fans are demanding the studio take action to increase performance and remove these issues, stating these troubleshooting guides are a lazy way to deflect blame from the studio.

Despite the praise Monster Hunter Wilds has received, the game currently sits at a Mixed reception on Steam. The negative feedback primarily stems from the performance issues. There are over 58,000 reviews for Monster Hunter Wilds, showing how many players are affected by performance problems and how big the demand is for these issues to be addressed.

Monster hunter wilds gemma forging.

The gameplay and design of Monster Hunter Wilds has been almost universally praised, though concerns the game is too easy have also been shared. This is a minor complaint compared to the performance and optimization issues plaguing Monster Hunter Wilds, especially on PC, that have been criticized since the open betas.

Aside from the performance issues, Monster Hunter Wilds has earned its praise. With a fun and engaging story, excellent weapons, and charming NPCs, it is poised to be one of the best of the series. Capcom needs to address these issues to maintain good faith with veteran players and newcomers to the series. There is no doubt that Capcom will release an update to address the complaints, but it needs to be sooner rather than later if the game is to keep its player base.