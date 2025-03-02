Monster Hunter Wilds’ Discord Quest Gives Away the Best Freebie Yet

This weekend is unofficially Monster Hunter Wilds weekend, as players dive into the highly-anticipated entry in the Monster Hunter franchise. Despite some issues with how it runs on PC, Monster Hunter Wilds is dominating the Steam charts. And that doesn’t account for the players on console! The base game comes with a fairly hefty price tag, but thankfully, Capcom is celebrating the launch weekend with plenty of freebies. The latest giveaway might just be the best yet, and it doesn’t require much!

The latest giveaway for Monster Hunter Wilds runs from now until March 6th. This Discord quest will reward gamers with a The Hunt Begins: Assistance Pack chock-full of useful items for the game. For a full look at what’s available for completing this Monster Hunter Wilds quest, check out the list of included items below:

Complete the Monster Hunter Wilds quest on @Discord to receive The Hunt Begins: Assistance Pack, featuring a starter pack of a few helpful items for the hunts ahead. #MHWildshttps://t.co/weBvVu8jlr pic.twitter.com/bdO3wQYulH — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 1, 2025

10 Well-Done Steak

10 Mega Potion

5 Nutrient

3 Max Potion

3 Life Powder

These items can be claimed by simply completing a special Monster Hunter Wilds Discord activity. If you’re not familiar with Discord quests, that’s because they’re fairly new. These quests reward players for playing, streaming, or watching videos via the Discord platform. It’s similar to a Twitch drop, letting players get in-game items in exchange for their activities on another platform. However, they’re a bit less complicated to claim, generating a game code rather than requiring a complex system of connecting accounts.

If you’re on Discord and play big name games like Civ 7, Fortnite, or Overwatch, it’s worth checking out the Discord Quests tab under Discover on occasion. There have been some pretty decent giveaways in exchange for simple tasks like watching videos or playing the game. In the case of Monster Hunter Wilds, players will watch a short video, then claim the Hunt Begins: Assistance Pack in exchange. This Discord quest will be available until March 6th.

How to Claim the Monster Hunter Wilds Discord Quest Items

So, how do you get this latest Monster Hunter Wilds giveaway? First, you’ll need to head to the Quests page and find the Monster Hunter Wilds quest. Viewing this page and claiming rewards will require you to be logged in to your Discord account.

Hit Start Video Quest to pop up the video

Once you see the Monster Hunter Wilds quest, click “Start Video Quest” to claim the task. This will begin the roughly two-minute video, which you will need to watch in its entirety to claim the reward. The video will pause if you leave the window. Once it’s finished, the “Claim Reward” button will light up, and you should be able to click on it.

Watch the full video to unlock the Claim Reward button

Next, you’ll need to pick the platform where you plan to redeem your code. This can’t be changed once the code is generated, so double-check that it’s the right platform before hitting “Get Code.” Once you hit the button, your reward code should be automatically generated. Then, simply use that code in Monster Hunter Wilds on your preferred platform to claim your The Hunt Begins: Assistance Pack. If you accidentally click away from the Quests window, don’t worry – you will also receive a copy of the code via your registered Discord email.

