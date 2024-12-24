Monster Hunter Wilds Already Addressing One of the Biggest Concerns Before Launch

Monster Hunter Wilds got a beta test last month, and after spending time with it, Monster Hunter players were in agreement on two things: they can’t wait to play it again, but the performance was spotty in some areas. Specifically on the PC platform, some players found that they were able to play Monster Hunter Wilds seamlessly while others who should’ve been able to were left looking at blocky monsters while their systems struggled to keep up. The concerns about Monster Hunter Wilds performances did not go unnoticed, however, with Capcom saying now that it’s considering giving Monster Hunter players a way to better gauge how the game will perform on PC via a new benchmark tool.

The Monster Hunter Wilds team addressed the performance situation across the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms this week in a pre-launch community update, though you’d be forgiven for overlooking that considering how the video itself was over an hour long. For those who may have missed the announcement initially, the Monster Hunter Wilds team reminded those on Steam that it’s aware of the PC concerns and will possibly be releasing a benchmark tool in the future.

“We saw that some of you were concerned as to whether your rig would be powerful enough to run Monster Hunter Wilds when it launches, so we are currently considering releasing a benchmark tool to hopefully help those of you with questions out. We’ll keep you looped in on any further details here.”

There are also plans in place to lower the graphics specs for the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds overall, but nothing concrete has been settled on yet. For those playing on the PC, your performance will of course depend on many variables which is exactly why some players were so frustrated with the game’s performance during the beta. Those who had particularly beefy PCs were sometimes struggling more than lesser machines with no real explanation as to why, so the benchmark tool, if released, should help address those concerns before the game’s February launch.

For those playing on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms, a chart was also shared during the community update which showed what performance will look like on those consoles. Those on the Xbox Series S will always be playing at 30fps while the Xbox Series S will sometimes only manage that as well if you’re prioritizing graphics instead of performance. A separate section of the video addressed the new PlayStation 5 Pro and how it’ll handle Monster Hunter Wilds.

Performance aside, the rest of the video addressed some other planned changes like gameplay adjustments for different weapons and broader mechanics. Attacks overall will feel like they’ve got more weight behind them, for example, “with a focus on big moves and finishers” exactly as Monster Hunter players would hope for. Friendly fire will also be mitigated to a degree so that you’re not whopping your fellow hunters more than the monsters.