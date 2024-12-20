Monster Hunter Wilds Reveals Performance On PS5 Pro

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to be one of the biggest installments in the entire series when it releases on February 28, 2025. The new title is a sequel to Monster Hunter Worlds and Monster Hunter Rise, taking mechanics, styles, and more from both titles. It will stand on its own, but players from both series will find similarities and differences while playing, especially on PlayStation 5 Pro. With the enhanced system, many fans have wondered what they can expect from Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro, and thankfully, Sony has revealed performance details regarding the title on PS5 Pro ahead of launch.

The information comes from Wario64, a notable voice in the gaming community, who reveals PS5 Pro support will be made available through a patch on launch day, meaning players will need to download it alongside Monster Hunter Wilds. Alongside this news, they add: “Dev team is working on lowering the minimum graphics board specs for PC, final details are still being worked on” showing Capcom is still working hard on optimizing the title.

Credit: Capcom

Like most titles, Monster Hunter Wilds allows players to prioritize graphics or framerate. As you can expect, each choice will emphasize the selected choice while sacrificing the other. Many gamers, especially Monster Hunter players, prefer to focus on framerate over graphics, but this isn’t the case for everyone.

Alongside the information for Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro, Capcom revealed the specs players can expect on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Players can expect similar settings with Xbox Series X, having the option to prioritize graphics or framerate. Those on the Xbox Series S will not have the option of being locked into a single available setting.

Credit: Capcom

Those playing Monster Hunter Wilds on PC will need to look to their own device’s specs. With a variety of gaming PCs and laptops, different components and hardware, Monster Hunter Wilds’ performance and graphics will be much more varied than those playing on console. There are no plans for Monster Hunter Wilds to be released on Nintendo Switch, but there may be a surprise release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Monster Hunter Wilds gave players a first look through the open beta, leaving players with concerns about performance. Releasing performance information but noting they are still working on improving it, is a good way to garner support and increase hope among fans. Combining this with the fact that Monster Hunter Wilds will have crossplay proves that Capcom is trying to do right by fans. Regardless of where you plan to play Monster Hunter Wilds, fans can expect the classic gameplay the series is known for.