Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6 Collab Revealed

Video game company Capcom isn’t afraid to bring two of its hallmark franchises together in some wild collaborations. The latest is for its hit game Monster Hunter Wilds, the critically acclaimed new entry in the long-running franchise. This time around, fan-favorite Street Fighter 6 character Akuma has somehow made his way to the Forbidden Lands. This special collab introduces a bunch of new content based on the beloved fighter, and players won’t have to wait long at all for it all to release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As announced by Capcom, the Street Fighter 6 special collaboration with Monster Hunter Wilds will release on Wednesday, May 28th. The main draw of this event is the new side mission called Ultimate Strength, which features Akuma himself. Hunters must be HR 21 or higher to begin the quest. The mission can be started by talking to Quinn, the Vespae Unit handler, at the Oilwell Basin Base Camp. There are also new arena quests called Demonic Strength and True Strength that are available as part of the collaboration.

Play video

“Akuma—a demon of combat that has welcomed the Satsui no Hado into his being in his quest to become the ultimate master of the fist—makes his appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds,” says the announcement. “This collab has a host of fun new features that are sure to get you into the fighting spirit!”

Completing these missions will give players several Street Fighter-themed rewards. This includes an Akuma hunter full armor set and layered equipment, a Blanka-Chan Palico full armor set and layered equipment, and a new Hunter Profile background, nameplate, and pose. It should be noted that this will become a permanent addition to the game, so players can start the quest at any point after it has been added.

The Akuma full armor or full layered armor set allows players to execute some of the character’s iconic fighting moves in Monster Hunter Wilds. From the Item Bar, players can use the “Assisted Combo: Akuma” item to do combos and special attacks like Gou Hadoken and Gou Shoryuken. The attack power of these unique actions is determined by the player’s equipped main weapon. Additionally, the full armor set boosts attack power “considerably” more than the full layered armor set. Anyone interested in seeing this in action can check out the video above.

Also coming on May 28th, Street Fighter 6-themed paid DLC will be added to Monster Hunter Wilds as part of the collaboration. Here is a full list of all the paid DLC:

Chun-Li Alma Outfit

Cammy Alma Outfit

Blanka-Chan Doll Pendant

Street Fighter 6 Sticker Set

Hadoken Gesture

Shoryuken Gesture

Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku Gesture

In order for players to check out the Street Fighter 6 collaboration in Monster Hunter Wilds, they will need to update the game to the latest version 1.011.00.00. This update will also be released on May 28th.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In our review, we gave the game a 4.5 out of 5.