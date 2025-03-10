New Monster Hunter Wilds Update Released With Important Changes

Capcom has let loose another update for Monster Hunter Wilds across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Despite having only been available for a little over a week, Capcom has been quick to release patches for Monster Hunter Wilds. These updates have been based off of player feedback and have looked to resolve various issues that many have been stumbling across. And while today’s new Monster Hunter Wilds update doesn’t fix every problem in the game, it has rectified quite a lot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, the latest Monster Hunter Wilds update is one of the more extensive we’ve received so far. Capcom has made a vast number of tweaks related to certain gameplay mechanics, missions, and other crashes that have been occurring. It has also outlined the other problems with MH Wilds that it’s currently aware of. While there is no timeline for when these other problems might be resolved, it’s safe to assume that we could get another update in mere days.

Until that time, if you want to see everything that has been done to Monster Hunter Wilds with this update for March 10th, you can view the full patch notes as follows:

Changes

The “Grill a Meal” and “Ingredient Center” features cannot be unlocked even after meeting the progress criteria.

When heading to Azuz during Main Mission: Chapter 2-1 “Toward Fervent Fields,” players keep falling through the map.

The Monster Field Guide cannot be accessed.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 “A World Turned Upside Down,” an NPC may not appear, preventing further progression.

At the Smithy, an issue may occur where tutorials are repeatedly shown, disabling certain options in the menu.

When guarding a monster’s attack with a lance using Power Guard under certain conditions, the weapon flashes in red but the effect is not activated

When using a mantle, a Weapon Equipment Skill may mistakenly be activated.

Some effects may be displayed continuously when using certain skills, such as Peak Performance and Self-Improvement.

When successfully preforming an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive’s Descending Slash under certain conditions, the hunter freezes and becomes unresponsive to any controls.

Addressed issues that occurred under certain conditions with screen rendering and causing force quits.

The Meal Invitation feature at Azuz and Sild does not unlock on some occasions.

A notification or an Environment Overview Update may show that you have received a Meal Invitation when it is not available. (Some mitigation measures have been implemented.)

An issue occurring when using Equipment Loadout, causing decorations to be removed from equipment, Bowgun Customization being reverted to default, and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity.

When cutting off monster parts, the parts change into a monster part from a different monster.

Gravios does not gain resistance to flinches after breaking its parts. (Gravios’s resistance has also been slightly adjusted in Ver. 1.000.05.00.)

An issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations.

Some skills are unintentionally activated under certain conditions.

Some items/rewards can be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions.

When trying to catch a fish with a capture net, the fishes nearby do not swim away from the fishing spot.

Some environmental features such as floating rubbles can be activated multiple times.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 “The Root Cause,” the hunter becomes unresponsive to some controls when talking to a certain NPC.

Palico’s support move “Attract Vigorwasps” may cause the hunter to become unresponsive to some controls.

When scrolling through the quest list, only the first 20 quests are displayed correctly.

An issue which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit.

Known Issues