Latest Monster Hunter Wilds Update Brings More Fixes

The next hotfix patch for Monster Hunter Wilds will go live on March 10th, bringing various fixes to Capcom’s best-selling game and latest Monster Hunter entry. This update is smaller in the grand scheme of Monster Hunter Wilds updates, but brings welcome fixes to known issues. Future updates will be larger, and hopefully resolve the performance issues plaguing the game. Capcom has reassured fans of its commitment to supporting Monster Hunter Wilds, confirming plans for additional DLC and the date for the first title update. As the game evolves, players can look forward to continued improvements and new content in the coming months.

Here is everything included in the Monster Hunter Wilds Version 1.00.05.00 Hotfix.

The Meal Invitation event at Azuz and Sild does not occur on some occasions.

An issue occurring when using Equipment Loadout, causing decorations to be removed from equipment, Bowgun Customization being reverted back to default, and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity.

When cutting off monster parts, the parts change into a monster part from a different monster.

Gravios does not gain resistance to flinches after breaking its parts.

An issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations.

Some skills are unintentionally activated under certain conditions.

Some items/rewards can be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions.

When trying to catch a fish with a capture net, the fishes nearby do not swim away from the fishing spot.

Some environmental features such as floating rubbles can be activated multiple times.

An issue wherein Main Mission: Chapter 5-1 “Omens” cannot be progressed.

Palico’s support move “Attract Vigorwasps” may cause the hunter to become unresponsive to some controls.

When scrolling through the quest list, only the first 20 quests are shown correctly.

An issue which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit.

Capcom has also identified additional issues, which it plans to address in future updates for Monster Hunter Wilds. These have been identified on March 7th, but no date was given for when they would be resolved. These are as follows: