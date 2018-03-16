Monster Hunter World Character Editor Voucher is Now Available

You know how it goes. You get a game with an incredible character creator option, you spend an obscene amount of time perfecting your toon to your liking and then … it happens. That first cut scene rolls out and your eyes widen in horror, your breath stops, and you experience the single most profound regret in your entire existence as a soft “oh, no” escapes your lips. It’s not what it looked like in character creation!

OK, so maybe it’s not quite that serious but we’ve all definitely experienced that moment that moment where we could make our tweaks after seeing the final result in action. With how intricate Monster Hunter World’s character creation was, many were a little disappointed to note that once the toon was made, that was that. Well good news, hunters, because “not no mo.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the huge update coming to the expansive world experience teaming with monsters and glory to be had, players can get a single voucher that lets them change their character free of charge. Once that one voucher is used, you can still make changes but it will cost you IRL cash.

The voucher itself is only applied to the aesthetic look of your hunter, not the name or even your adorable feline companion. That’s OK though because we all know palicoes are inherently perfect and you just don’t mess with perfection.

Xbox One players, get your voucher on right here while PlayStation 4 hunters – yours are available at this location. For the FULL update coming soon, check out our previous coverage right here to see more about how to bring Mega Man into your game, the upcoming Spring Blossom festival, and the new big bad making its way into the game known as the “world eater.”

In addition to the above coverage, it also details more balance changes coming to the game, weapon updates, and yes – more on how to tweak that hunter more to your liking. Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release arriving this Fall.