Monster Hunter World Lore Hilariously Explained in Under a Minute

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured this YouTube channel and I can tell you, it won’t be the last. The Lore in a Minute series is exactly how it sounds: it’s the lore of popular games animated hilariously in under a minute. The Evil Within 2, PUBG, and more have all been featured. With Monster Hunter: World being on everyone’s mind, however, we thought it was only fitting to feature their latest video.

You can check out the video above to see those “really annoying flabby eel monsters” in action, or if you are in an area where playing a video might not be the best bet – there’s a full transcription of the video’s dialogue below:

In a world where anything from primordial dragons to really annoying flabby eel monsters live amongst humans, the Hunter’s Guild maintains the delicate balance between man and monster. Their primary goal? Regulate hunting activities and keep both populations safe.

But beyond your common wyvern, ancient and eternal Elder Dragons roam free. These elusive monsters have the power to destroy entire ecosystems, though what’s more intriguing is that Elder Dragons traverse the sea to the New World once every decade. This phenomenon became known as the Elder Crossing.

To uncover the mystery of the Elder Crossing it’s connection to the New World, the Hunter’s Guild established the Research Commission. Some forty-odd years later, the Commission is still hard at work, ready to dispatch its Fifth Fleet to its base of operations, Astera. Built by previous expeditioners, Astera houses the researchers, hunters, and technicians employed by the Commission, all led by The Commander, a veteran of the First Fleet.

The Commission has charged the Fifth Fleet with studying the largest and most dangerous Elder Dragon yet, Zorah Magdaros. Together with your perpetually hungry Handler, the grizzled Commander, and his grandson, the Field Team Leader, you’ll skin and forge your way to the top of the Hunter Ranks! But while you and your Fiver pals were busy customizing your noses, your ship just beached itself on the back of Zorah Magdaros.

Monster Hunter: World is out now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, with a PC release slated for this Fall.