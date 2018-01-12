‘Monster Hunter: World’ Gets a Line of Apparel and Accessories

We are only weeks away from the debut on Monster Hunter: World, and the details that have been released so far have us pretty pumped for that January 26th release date. The game is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated titles of 2018, so it’s no surprise that we would see a merchandising push for Monster Hunter gear leading up to the release.

Let’s start with Funko. Back in December, they released a line of Monster Hunter Pop figures which are available to pre-order now:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Monster Hunter Rathalos Pop! Vinyl Figure #293

• Monster Hunter Zinogre Pop! Vinyl Figure #294

• Monster Hunter Felyne Pop! Vinyl Figure #295

• Monster Hunter Hunter Pop! Vinyl Figure #296

If absolutely need a Monster Hunter Funko Pop figure right away, they did include a Monster Hunter figure in a recent Marvel vs Capcom Black Panther vs Monster Hunter 2-pack that is set to ship this month.

Next up we have a line of apparel, toys, and accessories that just debuted at Merchoid. At the moment Monster Hunter: World shirts, a hoodie, a snapback cap and a mug are listed on the site but haven’t been made available to pre-order. That should change in the coming days, so keep tabs on this page for the items to go on sale.

However, you can pre-order the Monster Hunter: Anjanath Plush and the Monster Hunter: Rathalos Plush for $18.99 each (shipping is included). There’s also a collection of gorgeous limited edition Monster Hunter artwork that’s shipping now.

If you haven’t pre-ordered Monster Hunter: World yet, you might want to do that now if you’re a Prime member. Amazon Prime members get 20% off during the pre-order period, and if the price decreases between now and the January 26th release date, you’ll get that discount as well. You can pre-order it for the PS4 here, and the Xbox One here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.