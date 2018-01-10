Monster Hunter World: How to Perform a Slide Attack, Courtesy of Hilarious New Video

Our favourite purple donning, fair-haired pirate is back thanks to Capcom and once more he comes bearing infinite wisdom for Monster Hunter: World hopefuls. His latest video, much like his last one, shows players how to perform a slide attack juuuust right in prep for the final beta period before launch.
In true (weird) Capcom fashion, our beloved pirate takes to the rolling hills to show us how it’s done. It’s weird, and we’re not entirely sure what’s going on – but we’re here for it. We only have one real question – how do we get this guy’s job!? #LivingtheDream
For more about Monster Hunter: World, you can check out the official description below. Don’t forget to also check out the final beta for the game on PlayStation 4 before the full launch. The final testing trial will begin on January 18th at 6 PM PDT and will last until January 21st. The game itself will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 26th.
“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”
- Welcome to the new world: taking on the role of a Hunter, players are tasked with going on a research expedition to a newly discovered continent known only as “new world”
- Seamless gameplay: players and monsters can move from One map area to another freely and without loading screens whilst gameplay also dynamically transitions between night and day.
- Online drop-in multiplayer: when the battle is too daunting to take on single-handedly, hail up to three other hunters to assist during quests by sending up a sos flare to a worldwide server.
- Hunt to craft new Gear: defeat monsters and collect loot from fallen foes to craft equipment and weapons styled after the monsters that have been slain.