Monster Hunter World: How to Perform a Slide Attack, Courtesy of Hilarious New Video

Our favourite purple donning, fair-haired pirate is back thanks to Capcom and once more he comes bearing infinite wisdom for Monster Hunter: World hopefuls. His latest video, much like his last one, shows players how to perform a slide attack juuuust right in prep for the final beta period before launch.

In true (weird) Capcom fashion, our beloved pirate takes to the rolling hills to show us how it’s done. It’s weird, and we’re not entirely sure what’s going on – but we’re here for it. We only have one real question – how do we get this guy’s job!? #LivingtheDream

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more about Monster Hunter: World, you can check out the official description below. Don’t forget to also check out the final beta for the game on PlayStation 4 before the full launch. The final testing trial will begin on January 18th at 6 PM PDT and will last until January 21st. The game itself will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 26th.

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”