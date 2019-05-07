Monster Hunter: World’s Spring Update Will Be Revealed Soon

Capcom’s latest Monster Hunter: World update is scheduled to be revealed soon with a big stream taking place on May 9th to unveil its contents. An announcement for the date of the reveal was shared on Tuesday, though all that could be confirmed so far is the day and time the Spring Update reveal will take place. It’s scheduled to happen on May 9th at 4 p.m. PT, and you’ll be able to catch up on all the Spring Update details via a Twitch stream.

The announcement was shared in the tweet below with no other teasers related to the Spring Update included. Players might have their own ideas and speculations about what’s coming in the next big update, but Capcom isn’t revealing anything until Thursday.

Tune into the Monster Hunter Spring Update straight from the development team on May 9 / May 10. https://t.co/8IzgK7NCNN pic.twitter.com/ajAydeKr98 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 7, 2019

Amid balance changes and other updates along with new features, there’s perhaps the chance that we’ll see more news of another collaboration. Capcom has crossed Monster Hunter: World over with other properties, the most recent of which was The Witcher franchise. Geralt of Rivia was the most notable crossover that’s happened so far in the game’s lifespan, but perhaps it can be topped by whatever’s planned next.

Having this livestream scheduled for May 9th adds to an already busy day of reveals planned for Thursday. Fortnite’s Season 9 is scheduled to start on that day, a season that’s been teased multiple times leading up to. Ubisoft is also poised to announce something related to Ghost Recon on that day, something that it referred to as a “World Premiere” which is expected to be a new game. To top things off, Sony’s next State of Play stream that serves as PlayStation’s version of a Nintendo Direct is also taking place on Thursday and will bring more announcements about known and new games.

