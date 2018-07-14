Monster Hunter World’s Summer Twilight Festival Is Now Live

It’s time to get back into the festive spirit once more, Monster Hunter World fans. Now that we finally have a PC release date, there’s a lot to celebrate and console players can get in on those Summer vibes right now with the Summer Twilight Fest that has official begun today!

“You’ll find the Celestial Pursuit bedecked with decorations, and the staff garbed in their summertime best! Not only that, but your Poogie and the Handler will also have some special costumes,” said Capcom about the latest event. Take on seasonal quests, craft new gear, enjoy tasty (yet still fictional) food, and even a few surprises along the way!

According to the publisher, the new event will be rife with Summertime fashion – even for our Palico friends! There is also different armor sets available for the new event that can be crafted by collecting Summer Twilight Tickets that can be earned simply by logging in:

“Create your own Diver and Diver α armor sets by collecting Summer Twilight Tickets from login bonuses during the entire period of Summer Twilight Fest! You can also craft the Butterfly or Queen Beetle armor sets by collecting the Summer Insect Field Guide reward item from limited-time event quests!”

For more about the event, check out what else Capcom had to say:

“Summer is in the air, and that means the chance for special sales at the facilities around Astera! While the sales last, you’ll be able to purchase items or pay for other facility services at reduced costs. A sale period is indicated by a special ship docked in Astera’s harbor, along with a unique musical track playing in the background. Sales trigger for all online players at the same time, so if you notice a sale going on, be sure to let your hunting buddies know!”

For the duration, your daily login bonus of one Lucky Voucher will be increased to two! You’ll also get a Summer Twilight Ticket!

In addition, limited bounties are dropping from a weekly rotation to a DAILY rotation, and will even include limited Summer Twilight Fest items—Twilight Fireworks and Summer Twilight Tickets—as rewards. For the duration, every Sunday will also feature Gold Wyverian Prints as an available reward! No celebration is complete without a helping of the Summer Twilight Fest seasonal platter, chock-full of fresh ingredients! Eating this platter doesn’t use up the ingredients, so be sure to grab a mouthful before each hunt!

For the duration of the Summer Twilight Fest, a new outfit will be available for the Handler! Note: The Handler’s seasonal outfit will only last for the duration of the Summer Twilight Fest!

Monster Hunter World is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with a PC version launching on August 9th!