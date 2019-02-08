‘The Witcher’s’ Geralt Invades ‘Monster Hunter World’ Today

Last year, Capcom announced that The Witcher 3 would be invading the world of Monster Hunter World with an official crossover event and fans went nuts. Now we can get even more excited, because we can finally bring prepare for Geralt’s arrival on February 7th — today!

[PS4/X1] Hone your senses and get ready to hunt as Geralt from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in #MHWorld ⚔ Free Update available starting at 4pm PST / 12am GMT pic.twitter.com/dIuD1dpS0x — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 7, 2019

“Worlds will collide with the next big Monster Hunter: World collaboration – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!” Capcom boasted about their latest event. “Step into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia and leverage his expert monster hunting skills as you take on a unique quest line in Monster Hunter: World.”

According to CD Projekt RED and Capcom, “The crossover content revolves around a new, original quest line available to all Monster Hunter: World players who reached Hunter Rank 16 or above. Starring legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia, once again voiced by Doug Cockle in the English version of the game, ‘Contract: Trouble in the Ancient Forest’ tasks the witcher with tracking down and dealing with a powerful force known as the Leshen. Defeating this mysterious creature will require the skills befitting a seasoned professional, and gamers will have at their disposal the White Wolf’s arsenal and abilities, including his silver sword and combat magic. Players will also engage in dialogues with other characters, influencing how the story unfolds through choices they make — a hallmark of The Witcher series.”

The team over at Capcom are no strangers to the world of crossovers for their RPG, including a recent one that even brought Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed into the title.

What do you think about the latest crossover gear to land in Monster Hunter World? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

