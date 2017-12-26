Monster Hunter World TV Spot Is A Thorough Journey Into The Game’s Story

The Monster Hunter: World release date is looming closer and closer and after the successful beta period, it’s clear that we are not alone in our excitement for the title to drop! To celebrate the impending release, Capcom has just aired a brand new TV spot for the upcoming game, and it’s the perfect reminder for why we need this RPG.

Like most commercials, it’s the standard 30 second time slot, but that doesn’t stop them from thoroughly showing off what the game has to offer including its stunning story, enthralling characters, and tons of that promised action. There is no doubt that this game has a lot to offer fans: a challenging gameplay experience, luscious worlds to explore, fantastical creatures to discover – find out what else the upcoming Monster Hunter has in store with the commercial below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monster Hunter World will launch worldwide on January 26th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC version slated for a later date.

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.

Once every decade, elder dragons trek across the sea to travel to the land known as the New World in a migration referred to as the Elder Crossing.

To get to the bottom of this mysterious phenomenon, the Guild has formed the Research Commission, dispatching them in large fleets to the New World.

As the Commission sends its Fifth Fleet in pursuit of the colossal elder dragon known as Zorah Magdaros, one hunter is about to embark on a journey grander than anything they could have ever imagined.”