Monster Hunter World Update Targets Bugfixes

A new Monster Hunter World update has been released simultaneously for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms that addresses several known monster-hunting bugs

Update 1.04 on the PS4 and 1.0.0.9 on the Xbox One were both released on Feb. 2 with a full list of changes detailing what’s new including a welcome fix for an issue that prevented “The Encroaching Anjanath” from appearing as an assignment when playing online. Outside of this change, the rest of the patch simply targeted various minor bug issues, and while those weren’t explained in detail, players should hopefully notice a smother experience following the download of the update.

If you’ve been playing since the patch released on Feb. 2, you’ll have already been prompted to download the mandatory update, but if not, here’s what’s waiting for you within the new patch:

Release Date

PlayStation®4: February 2, 2018 (UTC)

Xbox One: February 2, 2018 (UTC)

Required Space

PlayStation 4: Approximately 81 MB

Xbox One: See system for details. Downloading this update will also apply all previous updates for players who are updating the game for the first time. (PS4: About 930 MB of space required; Xbox One: See system for details.)



Major Changes

Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the assignment “The Encroaching Anjanath” would not appear on the quest board during online play.

Made some readjustments to how Elderseal values are calculated.

Other Changes

The update will also include various minor bug fixes.

If you’re still on the fence about adding Monster Hunter World to your collection, here’s a selection from our take on the game, the full review found here:

“Monster Hunter has always been about this process. Prepare for the hunt; track down your beast; slay your beast; harvest, refine, and repeat. Every single aspect of those core fundamentals has benefited from over a decade of iteration and now we get to reap the benefits. What’s more, we get to reap those benefits with friends. Capcom still has more refining to do when it comes to matchmaking and questing with your squad-mates, but we have to believe that those kinks will be ironed out over time. As it is, the matchmaking and party hunting systems are complicated to an unnecessary degree, but once you know what you have to do to hook up with your mates, it isn’t a deal-breaker.”