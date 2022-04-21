Moon Knight Is Now Live in Fortnite

✖

In a move that will likely surprise no one, Moon Knight has been officially added to Fortnite. Earlier today, several prominent Fortnite leakers claimed he would be coming to the game, and now Marc Spector/Steven Grant is available in the Item Shop. The timing is pretty much perfect as the fourth episode of the Moon Knight series released on Disney+ earlier today, so fans can go check out the new skin after watching the latest episode of the series!

In addition to the costume worn by Marc Spector, the "Mr. Knight" version of the costume worn by Steven Grant is also available in the game. Over the last few years, Fortnite has offered skins based on the comic versions of different heroes, as well as their live-action versions. As of this writing, only the Disney+ versions of Moon Knight are available in Fortnite. It remains to be seen if we'll get a comic-accurate take as well, but it certainly seems possible! While the character has never been one of Marvel's biggest heroes, Moon Knight does maintain a passionate audience, and a lot of fans surely wouldn't mind seeing that design appear. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

Over the last few years, Fortnite has played host to just about every major character from the Marvel Universe, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Storm, and Iron Man. The game has even crossed over with the comics, as well; a crossover series is set to release starting in June. Given the strong ties Epic Games has established with Marvel, it seems like a safe bet that we'll continue to see a lot more crossovers in the coming months!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy to see Moon Knight added to Fortnite? Have you been enjoying the Disney+ series so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!