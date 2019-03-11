More ‘The Division 2’ Endgame Details Revealed

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 arrives in less than a week, which means players are gearing up to take D.C. back. That said, the developers recently held their “State of the Game” livestream, and they covered a lot of ground regarding endgame content that fans can expect from the upcoming sequel.

We already know that the main campaign featured in The Division 2 will be roughly 40 hours long. From what we’ve seen so far, the endgame content does not appear to be an afterthought, but an actual part of the game that will bleed right into the main story.

The focus of the endgame will be the Black Tusks faction, who will essentially take control of the map once a player hits level 30 and completes the stronghold that becomes available upon reaching that level. Additionally, this faction has also invaded story missions that players will then be tasked with going through and completing with various difficulties.

The fun doesn’t stop there, of course, as there will be more strongholds, daily and weekly missions, several bosses, and so much more. Players will want to take care of these missions to raise their World Tier level, which will then get more and more difficult, but come with better loot over time.

Needless to say, The Division 2 is aiming to provide plenty of content for players on day one, rather than drawing it out over time. The post-launch part is when we’ll get all of the glorious raids and plenty of other goodies to enjoy. Check out a bit more of that right here.

The Division 2 is set to arrive on March 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title:

“Seven months have passed since a deadly virus hit New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population. When the virus hit, The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, was activated as the last line of defense. Since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains.

“For The Division, the stakes are higher than ever. Washington, D.C. – the most heavily protected city on earth – is at risk, leaving the entire nation on the brink of collapse. If Washington, D.C., is lost, then the nation falls. As a Division agent who has been in the field for seven months, you and your team are the last hope to stop the fall of society after the pandemic collapse.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you think The Division 2 will improve upon everything the first title had to offer? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

